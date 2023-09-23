SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Chilly morning, warmer afternoon and dry conditions

44 minutes ago
The weekend will close out with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s, even though lows will dip into the upper 50s Sunday morning.

The average low for this time of year in metro Atlanta is 64 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said..

Skies will be clear for most of the daylight hours, with only a few clouds moving in by the late evening.

The city will see a high of 85 degrees in the afternoon, which is 2 degrees above average for this time of year, according to Kramlich. But even though temperatures will be slightly above average in the afternoon, morning lows are already decreasing with the new season.

“Fall is here across North Georgia,” Kramlich said.

Dry conditions will stick around Monday and temperatures should only rise slightly. The humidity will return by Tuesday, when stray showers are possible. A higher chance of rain is projected on Wednesday.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
