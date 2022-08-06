SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Afternoon, evening rain anticipated through Wednesday

The weekend will likely end Sunday the same way it began, with yet another round of afternoon and evening showers poised to produce flash floods.
The overnight temperatures heading into Sunday are expected to dip to 72 degrees in Atlanta. By the afternoon, conditions should warm up to a high of 89 across much of the metro area, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.
“We’re just kind of repeating this,” Lopez said. “The next few days (are) about the same with afternoon highs getting up to 90 degrees. The morning temperature starting off in the lower 70s.”
There’s a 40% chance of rain Sunday and the precipitation won’t be going away soon, according to Lopez. Rain chances range between 40% and 60% through Wednesday.
“Notice, just like this weekend, even into next week we still have a good chance for the showers and the thunderstorms to be around,” she said. “And the most likely time would be in the middle of the day through the early part of the evening.”
