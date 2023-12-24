SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Above average temperatures, dry air for Christmas Eve

“Christmas Eve still looking good and staying dry,” Deon said.

Stray showers are possible late Sunday evening, but Deon said they are unlikely. If evening showers do reach metro Atlanta, they will be light.

A low-pressure system moving into Georgia from the Midwest late Sunday will bring showers early Monday, the National Weather Service said. Showers will continue throughout Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico also enters the state, the agency explained.

“Unfortunately, Christmas Day brings us not the white stuff, but the wet stuff,” according to Deon.

There will be some pockets of heavier downpours as widespread showers hit the state. About an inch of rain across North Georgia is expected by about Wednesday morning.

