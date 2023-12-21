Holiday forecast: No white Christmas in Atlanta, but it will be soggy

“Well, you’re not going to get a snowman because it’s going to be wet. We’re going to be cool, but not nearly cold enough for the wet stuff to turn into white stuff,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Christmas Eve on Sunday might be your best opportunity to go outdoors for any family activities. A mostly cloudy day and a high of 62 degrees are in the forecast.

Then as temperatures begin to dip by the evening, the rain chances increase.

“Scattered to widespread rain showers expected late Sunday through Monday,” the NWS reported, but showers are more likely to strike Atlanta after 1 a.m. Monday, when the chance increases to just less than 50%.

Rain that begins overnight will continue through Christmas Day, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible, Nitz said. The chance for precipitation in Atlanta increases as the day goes on, with about a 60% chance around 7 a.m. and close to 80% at 2 p.m.

According to the NWS, the low-pressure system is expected to develop across the Central Plains and move east toward the Tennessee Valley late Saturday and early Sunday. Moisture from the Gulf will then gradually spread across the region and showers will increase late Sunday and become widespread Monday, the agency explained.

Atlanta and most of Georgia will remain overcast for the holiday, with a high of 57 degrees and a low of 53.

“Way too warm for a white Christmas. It’s unfortunately, I think, going to be a wet Christmas,” Nitz said.

But it’s not the warmest we’ve seen. The hottest Christmas on record was in 2015 when it reached 75 degrees in Atlanta.

Hoping for a white Christmas here in the peach state? We ran the numbers and things aren't looking good. #gawx pic.twitter.com/ibPOVHmjb8 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 19, 2023

Though inconsistencies remain in the forecast past Monday, the NWS predicts that showers will continue into Tuesday.

In 2010, Christmas Eve began with rain and quickly changed to snow across North Georgia, where 6 to 8 inches was reported following a strong storm system that moved across the Southeast. In Atlanta, just over 1 inch of snow was reported and 2 inches fell in Athens. It was the first white Christmas in metro Atlanta since 1882.

Christmas is also often dry in Atlanta, but in 1945 the city recorded a record high with more than 2 inches of rainfall.

