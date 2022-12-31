SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Wet conditions to clear ahead of Peach Drop, Peach Bowl

That means traffic will be at its peak in the downtown area as those watching the game head out of the stadium around 11 p.m. while those heading to Underground Atlanta for the Peach Drop move in. Make sure to plan ahead, especially when it comes to parking.

By the first day of 2023, temperatures will be even warmer and no rain is expected. That is, until Tuesday and Wednesday, when about 2 to 4 inches of rain could be expected, Nitz said.

We’ll see a high of 67 degrees and low of 49 degrees Sunday. Above averages temperatures will stick around for a while longer and then start dropping off by about Friday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.