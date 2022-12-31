ajc logo
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Wet conditions to clear ahead of Peach Drop, Peach Bowl

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Parts of Saturday will be soggy, but skies in metro Atlanta are expected to clear by the time New Year’s Eve celebrations begin.

Scattered showers moving through the morning may dampen any early holiday plans you have. Just in time for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the first Peach Drop in four years in downtown Atlanta, skies will have cleared and temperatures will be mild.

“Into Saturday morning, we start to pick up more showers, even some embedded downpours, a few rumbles of thunder,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “Getting ready to watch the Peach Drop, we’ll be dry,”

Compared to the last few days, Saturday will start relatively warm. We’ll start the day in the high 50s and stay there until the rain moves out at about 3 p.m. Temperatures will reach a high of 66 degrees. We’ll be down in the high to mid-50s by the time the sun sets.

If you’re planning on tailgating ahead of the Peach Bowl, bring an umbrella and be prepared for some rain. The Georgia Bulldogs will be going against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium just hours before we ring in the New Year.

ExploreChick-fil-A Peach Bowl

That means traffic will be at its peak in the downtown area as those watching the game head out of the stadium around 11 p.m. while those heading to Underground Atlanta for the Peach Drop move in. Make sure to plan ahead, especially when it comes to parking.

By the first day of 2023, temperatures will be even warmer and no rain is expected. That is, until Tuesday and Wednesday, when about 2 to 4 inches of rain could be expected, Nitz said.

We’ll see a high of 67 degrees and low of 49 degrees Sunday. Above averages temperatures will stick around for a while longer and then start dropping off by about Friday.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

