SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Strong showers and high heat index temperatures

Heavy showers return Saturday, but part of the weekend will be dry for outdoor activities.

The morning hours will start off partly cloudy and with temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s. The rain will only begin moving into metro Atlanta by the early afternoon, giving just enough time for a coffee run or breakfast on a patio.

“Get outside on the early side before those storms roll in,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

Wet conditions coming from Alabama will reach northwest Georgia by about 2 p.m. Storms will continue marching toward the southeast and become more widespread. By the late evening, showers will have moved south and out of the state.

Areas of North Georgia above I-20 will be under a Level 1 threat for possible severe storms, damaging winds and hail for most of Saturday. Kramlich said damaging winds will be the issue to look out for.

The high will only reach 91 degrees in metro Atlanta, but the heat index will be significantly higher. It will feel like 101 degrees outside during the warmest hour of the day, which will be 4 p.m. Temperatures throughout the day will be in the high 80s, while the heat index is projected to be about 10 degrees warmer.

The dome of hot air that has been sitting on the West Coast will move to the southeast throughout the upcoming week. Above average temperatures are expected, with Thursday projected to be the warmest day with a high of 98 degrees.

The warmer air will lower rain chances, but some humidity will remain, causing the air to be muggy.

