SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy skies, stray showers possible

The first half of the weekend in North Georgia will be mostly dry.

Metro Atlanta residents will wake up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The average low for this time of year is 72 degrees and we’ll be right on track Saturday morning.

The morning will be dry, but as we start heading into the afternoon, the chance for stray showers will rise, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. There is only a 20% chance of rain, and showers will remain light and isolated.

“This time of year, it’s hard to have a 0% rain chance because we heat up and it destabilizes the atmosphere. Enough moisture around to trigger just a stray shower or storm,” Nitz explained.

A high of 92 degrees is projected in the afternoon, which is 2 degrees above average. Temperatures will start decreasing by about 7 p.m., when rain chances will also begin to lower.

Dry conditions will kick us off Sunday morning, though a stray shower is possible. Storms will start moving in from the west by early Sunday afternoon, and they will become more widespread across the state by the early evening, according to Nitz. Some showers have the potential to turn heavy and into severe storms.

Rain chances will remain low throughout the first half of the week, but they will certainly stick around. Monday will see a high of 93 degrees, before temperatures dip into the high 80s. There is a 40% chance of rain Monday and Tuesday and a 30% chance Wednesday. Nitz projects that downpours will be primarily limited to the afternoons.

