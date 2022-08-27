SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy, dry conditions with isolated chance of rain

There’s a 30% chance for rainfall in metro Atlanta this weekend, but its expected to be isolated showers that don’t last long.
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said there’s always a chance for rain clouds to pop up during the heat of Atlanta summer days, but this weekend should be pretty dry.
“They’re going to be few and far between; pretty isolated in coverage,” Nitz said of the rain storms. “And if you happen to be in the path of one of these, I don’t expect it’s going to last all that long.”
The day is expected to begin with partly cloudy skies and morning temperatures around 70 degrees in Atlanta.
The afternoon high for the day is 88, matching the average high for the season. Temperatures will hover in the high 80s and low 90s throughout North Georgia, Nitz said.
A few isolated showers and storms may form in the late afternoon with some lingering into the evening. Overall Nitz didn’t anticipate much precipitation.
“A dry start to what will be a mostly dry weekend,” he said.
