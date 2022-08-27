ajc logo
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy, dry conditions with isolated chance of rain

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz predicts highs in the high 80s to low 90s across North Georgia to start the weekend Saturday.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz predicts highs in the high 80s to low 90s across North Georgia to start the weekend Saturday.

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

There’s a 30% chance for rainfall in metro Atlanta this weekend, but its expected to be isolated showers that don’t last long.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said there’s always a chance for rain clouds to pop up during the heat of Atlanta summer days, but this weekend should be pretty dry.

“They’re going to be few and far between; pretty isolated in coverage,” Nitz said of the rain storms. “And if you happen to be in the path of one of these, I don’t expect it’s going to last all that long.”

A few isolated showers could be in the cards Saturday in metro Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A few isolated showers could be in the cards Saturday in metro Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A few isolated showers could be in the cards Saturday in metro Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The day is expected to begin with partly cloudy skies and morning temperatures around 70 degrees in Atlanta.

The afternoon high for the day is 88, matching the average high for the season. Temperatures will hover in the high 80s and low 90s throughout North Georgia, Nitz said.

A few isolated showers and storms may form in the late afternoon with some lingering into the evening. Overall Nitz didn’t anticipate much precipitation.

“A dry start to what will be a mostly dry weekend,” he said.

The chances of rainfall remain relatively high this weekend, but only shorts bursts of scattered and isolated showers are expected Saturday, according to the Channel 2 Action News weather report.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The chances of rainfall remain relatively high this weekend, but only shorts bursts of scattered and isolated showers are expected Saturday, according to the Channel 2 Action News weather report.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The chances of rainfall remain relatively high this weekend, but only shorts bursts of scattered and isolated showers are expected Saturday, according to the Channel 2 Action News weather report.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

