SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Frigid morning, mostly sunny afternoon

“A cold and breezy start to the day,” Nitz said.

Afternoon temperatures in Atlanta will climb into the high 40s, but Nitz said it will still feel cooler due to the wind chill. No clouds are in the forecast, and if you’re heading outdoors, consider sticking to sunny patches instead of sheltering underneath the shade.

Sunday’s forecast is shaping to be similar to Saturday with just the addition of some clouds. Windy conditions will have diminished some and the wind chill won’t cause temperatures to feel much different than they actually are expected to be, according to the National Weather Service. Metro Atlanta residents should anticipate a high of 49 degrees.

Temps next week could be frigid🥶. Here is a look at what we could see Wednesday morning!

There is an 80% (8 out of 10) chance that Wednesday morning lows🌡️ will fall between the values indicated below.



Stay up to date on the forecast and take proper cold wx precautions!#gawx pic.twitter.com/32PuoL2KqQ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 12, 2024

Frigid air coming from the Arctic and spilling into Canada and the Midwest is also causing temperatures to decrease in the South. Late Monday and into Tuesday morning, Nitz said a wintry mix is possible in parts of northwest Georgia.

A blast of cold air Tuesday and Wednesday could bring morning temperatures into the low to mid teens in metro Atlanta. According to the NWS, Wednesday morning could reach a low of 13 degrees in metro Atlanta, and the wind chill could drop temperatures to below 0.

“The coldest temperatures we have had in over a year,” Nitz said regarding the incoming chilly weather.

