MONDAY’S WEATHER: With high humidity, North Georgia turns up the heat

AJC INVESTIGATION: Derelict apartment complex puts profits over tenants
A combination of 90-degree heat and humidity will push heat index values into the triple digits Monday all across North Georgia.

According to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon, Atlanta’s projected high is 94, which is well above average for this time of year. Add in the humidity and continual sunshine, and it will feel more like 100 degrees in the city this afternoon, Deon said.

“It is definitely going to be a scorcher out there,” she said. “Not just today, but the next couple of days. Get ready for it.”

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said heat indexes are expected to reach the triple digits Monday afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-90s.

The heat should be evident the minute you step outside Monday, she said. Atlanta is starting the day in the mid-70s. Those numbers should rise into the 80s by midmorning, and Deon expects the city will feel like the lower to mid-90s around noon, even if temperatures haven’t quite hit their peaks just yet.

There should be little in the way of rain relief Monday.

“We’re all dealing with the very warm, more humid conditions,” she said. “We have a big area of high pressure that is going to dominate our weather, and that is what is going to keep us mainly dry for this afternoon.”

Deon expects to see some more clouds mixing in with the sunshine at midday, and she can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. But most of North Georgia will stay rain-free Monday, she said.

As a result, temperatures will likely stay in the 90s up until the sun goes down at 8:49 p.m. There could be more showers and storms in the mix Tuesday, but Deon said even a 40% chance of rain won’t do much to tamp down the heat.

“We’re going to do it all over again on Tuesday,” she said. “Heat index values anywhere from 105 in the Atlanta area, maybe approaching 110 in a few spots. Not the kind of heat you want to spend any time outdoors in.”

Highs in the 90s are in the forecast every day this week and into the weekend, according to the latest forecast.

Tuesday should get even warmer with a projected high of 95 in Atlanta, despite a greater chance of a shower or storm, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

