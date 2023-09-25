MONDAY’S WEATHER | Warm, dry start to first week of fall

Monday is kicking off the first week of fall with warm, dry conditions in metro Atlanta.

It’s pretty chilly to start, though, with temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s in most areas ahead of daybreak.

“We are in that part of fall where it’s cool in the morning and warm in the afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That kind of stays that way through about the middle of October.”

The afternoon high will top out around 86 degrees in the city this afternoon with no rain on the radar for today. But chances for a stray shower go up tomorrow and gradually increase for the middle part of the week.

“Not only will we have a little bit of rain around, we’re also going to have some cooler temperatures,” Monahan said. “Northeast wind is going to drop us down to the 70s for highs.”

Things should warm back up a bit for the weekend, and rain chances are expected to go down then, too.

