MONDAY’S WEATHER: Last day of warmth before coldest air of the season arrives

A freeze warning is scheduled to go into effect at midnight Monday for the northeast Georgia mountains, where Deon said temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s overnight. By Tuesday night, the northwest Atlanta suburbs will be included under a freeze watch.

Frost and freeze have the potential to damage outdoor plants and unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service.

Deon is calling for a low of 38 degrees in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

“Not only is it going to be cold, we’re not going to see much of a warmup as we get into the day on Tuesday,” she said. The city is only expected to make it into the mid-50s, which is more like the average low for this time of year.

Wednesday morning should be even colder in Atlanta, with a projected low of 34. In fact, Deon is calling for morning lows in the 30s for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will remain below-average, eventually topping out in the upper 60s by the end of the work week, according to the latest forecast.

