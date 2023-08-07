MONDAY’S WEATHER | Isolated storms this morning; severe weather comes later

The weather is mostly calm around metro Atlanta on Monday morning, but that will change later this afternoon when strong and severe storms arrive as a cold front moves in from the north.

With more school districts going back to school this morning, bus stops are mostly dry. A few isolated storms are popping up around Fulton County and areas west of the city, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Conditions should stay mostly dry for the first half of the day, and temperatures are expected to warm up quickly into the mid 90s. But pack an umbrella and rain jacket because “bigger storms are going to be around as the kids come home from school later today and for your ride home from work,” Monahan said.

Widespread thunderstorms will start to blanket the metro by late afternoon, especially around 5 p.m. The area will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather with the main concern being damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, Monahan said. That could bring down trees and knock out power in areas where the wind picks up. Large hail is possible further north of the metro, and an isolated, spin-up tornado is possible in far northeast Georgia.

“We don’t (usually) see such organized severe weather this time of year because we don’t have very many cold fronts as you had in the month of August,” Monahan said.

With that cold front, high temperatures should stay in the upper 80s and low 90s for the next few days, according to the forecast. Rain chances are also sticking around, but will dip down to just 30% for Tuesday and Wednesday before picking back up to a 40% chance to finish out the week. And as of now, the weekend also holds a 40% chance of scattered storms.

