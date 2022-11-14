MONDAY’S WEATHER: Freezing start to be followed by chilly afternoon

“It is going to be a dry day here to start off the work week,” he said of Monday’s forecast. “Dry Wednesday, but we’ve got a washout in the forecast on Tuesday. It’s going to be wet; it’s going to be chilly tomorrow.”

A cold rain will fall overnight and make a mess of things Tuesday for the morning commute, he said. Monahan expects periods of showers throughout the day, with a 90% chance of development.

Every little drop of rain helps, he said, as North Georgia has experienced an exceptionally dry fall. Despite heavy rain last week, moderate to severe drought conditions are keeping their hold on much of the region.

Tuesday’s rainfall could amount to a half-inch or more in some spots, Monahan said. The rainy weather won’t last long, however. Once the showers clear out Tuesday night, there is no rain in the forecast all the way through the weekend.

Monahan does not expect temperatures to move much Tuesday with the clouds and showers around, and he said Atlanta should spend the entire day in the 40s. Thursday and Friday should be the coldest days this week, with morning lows near or at the freezing point and afternoon highs in the upper 40s, according to the latest forecast.

