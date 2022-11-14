ajc logo
X

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Freezing start to be followed by chilly afternoon

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Most of North Georgia is below or near freezing to start the day on Monday ahead of a more comfortable, but still chilly, afternoon.

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for metro Atlanta, which is nearing the end of the growing season. It’s just as cold in the mountains, but Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said the growing season has already ended there and a warning is not needed to protect crops and plants.

“Make sure your pets also have a nice warm place to be this morning,” he said. “It is cold out there — 20s and low 30s.”

Monahan is calling for afternoon highs in the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky, which is just slightly warmer than Sunday’s recorded high of 48 degrees. Chilly weather with below-average temperatures is in the forecast all week, and most days will stay dry, he said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“It is going to be a dry day here to start off the work week,” he said of Monday’s forecast. “Dry Wednesday, but we’ve got a washout in the forecast on Tuesday. It’s going to be wet; it’s going to be chilly tomorrow.”

A cold rain will fall overnight and make a mess of things Tuesday for the morning commute, he said. Monahan expects periods of showers throughout the day, with a 90% chance of development.

Every little drop of rain helps, he said, as North Georgia has experienced an exceptionally dry fall. Despite heavy rain last week, moderate to severe drought conditions are keeping their hold on much of the region.

Tuesday’s rainfall could amount to a half-inch or more in some spots, Monahan said. The rainy weather won’t last long, however. Once the showers clear out Tuesday night, there is no rain in the forecast all the way through the weekend.

Monahan does not expect temperatures to move much Tuesday with the clouds and showers around, and he said Atlanta should spend the entire day in the 40s. Thursday and Friday should be the coldest days this week, with morning lows near or at the freezing point and afternoon highs in the upper 40s, according to the latest forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

The Jolt: State House Republicans to pick Ralston successor
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
18h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly temperatures expected to stick around
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front bringing in coldest air of the season
WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicole’s outer rain bands reach metro Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
1h ago
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top