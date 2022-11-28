MONDAY’S WEATHER: Dry and sunny with above-average warmth

North Georgia will enjoy comfortable conditions Monday with above-average temperatures and a mostly clear sky by the afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
High temperatures should be around 60 degrees this time of year, but Atlanta is headed for a projected high of 65 degrees Monday. Monahan said the warm weather will stick around through midweek, when the arrival of a cold front on Wednesday will produce major changes to the forecast.
“If you are planning on doing some of that decorating for the holidays today, you look good,” he said. “Partly cloudy this morning; we’re in the 40s to start the day. A beautiful afternoon, we’ve got lots of sunshine and we’re going to be in the mid-60s.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
For the most part, the rain should hold off Tuesday, according to Monahan. He is calling for a 20% chance of a shower late in the day and even warmer conditions with a projected high of 69 degrees.
Heavy rain is expected to move in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning ahead of the cold front. Monahan said wet weather is 70% likely, and parts of North Georgia are considered to be at a Level 1 risk of severe weather as a weakening line of storms marches across the region during the first half of the day.
“You are going to need the umbrella if you will be out and about, say before lunchtime on Wednesday,” he said. “Rain and storms moving into the forecast.”
The severe weather risk is greater for Georgia’s neighbors to the west, where the National Weather Service has issued a Level 4 severe weather warning. Locally, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts will be the greatest impacts, Monahan said.
An inch or more of rainfall is possible before all is said and done Wednesday, he said. Dry weather will return Thursday, he said, but it will turn colder. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s are in the forecast for the rest of the work week, according to Channel 2.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author