MONDAY’S WEATHER: Dry and sunny with above-average warmth

Heavy rain is expected to move in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning ahead of the cold front. Monahan said wet weather is 70% likely, and parts of North Georgia are considered to be at a Level 1 risk of severe weather as a weakening line of storms marches across the region during the first half of the day.

“You are going to need the umbrella if you will be out and about, say before lunchtime on Wednesday,” he said. “Rain and storms moving into the forecast.”

The severe weather risk is greater for Georgia’s neighbors to the west, where the National Weather Service has issued a Level 4 severe weather warning. Locally, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts will be the greatest impacts, Monahan said.

An inch or more of rainfall is possible before all is said and done Wednesday, he said. Dry weather will return Thursday, he said, but it will turn colder. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s are in the forecast for the rest of the work week, according to Channel 2.

