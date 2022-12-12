MONDAY’S WEATHER: Dense fog advisory in effect

“It’s going to be Wednesday when a strong cold front will be moving in our direction that will help to spread rain all across the area,” she said. “Some of that rain will be heavy at times. Rain sticks around through early on Thursday before we clear out, and we’ll turn a lot colder.”

There should not be any severe weather associated with the front, she said, just accumulating rain most of the day Wednesday and early Thursday morning. More rain falling on already soggy soil could bring down trees.

On Monday morning, a tree fell on a vehicle on Crestline Drive in DeKalb County. The driver was able to climb out before rescue crews arrived.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By Thursday afternoon, the front will move on and a blast of cold air will move in behind it, setting up Friday for a start in the 30s.

Temperatures on Friday afternoon are predicted to top out at 48 degrees, according to the latest forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

