MONDAY’S WEATHER: Dense fog advisory in effect

Much of North Much of North Georgia is socked in the fog Monday with visibilities dropping below a quarter-mile around metro Atlanta.
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the region until 10 a.m. It could be a little dicey getting out on the roads at the start of the Monday morning commute, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Under the low cloud cover, areas of drizzle are possible, she said. Temperatures are starting the day in the lower 50s, which is well above average for this time of year.
“Still worthy of a jacket, but mild for this time of day,” Deon said. “We’re expecting a high temperature around 58 degrees in Atlanta. The clouds, the damp conditions will still be with us today, just not expecting to see the rain that we’ve had around over the weekend.”
Deon does not expect the clouds to break up much through the afternoon, but there could be some peeks of sunshine. Any thinning in the cloud cover will be short-lived, as Tuesday looks to be another cloudy but cooler day with highs in the lower 50s.
“It’s going to be Wednesday when a strong cold front will be moving in our direction that will help to spread rain all across the area,” she said. “Some of that rain will be heavy at times. Rain sticks around through early on Thursday before we clear out, and we’ll turn a lot colder.”
There should not be any severe weather associated with the front, she said, just accumulating rain most of the day Wednesday and early Thursday morning. More rain falling on already soggy soil could bring down trees.
On Monday morning, a tree fell on a vehicle on Crestline Drive in DeKalb County. The driver was able to climb out before rescue crews arrived.
By Thursday afternoon, the front will move on and a blast of cold air will move in behind it, setting up Friday for a start in the 30s.
Temperatures on Friday afternoon are predicted to top out at 48 degrees, according to the latest forecast.
