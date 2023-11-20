MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cooler, more clouds and a few showers in store

After a beautiful weekend, we’re in for some weather changes around metro Atlanta this Thanksgiving week.

Thanksgiving day should stay cool in the upper 50s and mostly dry, but some scattered showers are possible.

For Monday, “just lots of clouds around. Instead of being up near 70 degrees, it’ll be in the 50s and low 60s for North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

In the city, highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

A few sprinkles will be around Monday afternoon, and more widespread rain will arrive early Tuesday morning. That rain will become heavier as storms develop in the afternoon, bringing a Level 1 of 5 risk of becoming strong to severe. The main impact will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, Monahan said. A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, either.

“It’s going to be a day to be weather-aware,” he said.

By Wednesday, though, storms will have cleared out as a cold front moves by, making for a dry travel day. Highs will stay in the 50-degree range through the end of the week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

