MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cooler, more clouds and a few showers in store

In the city, highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

A few sprinkles will be around Monday afternoon, and more widespread rain will arrive early Tuesday morning. That rain will become heavier as storms develop in the afternoon, bringing a Level 1 of 5 risk of becoming strong to severe. The main impact will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, Monahan said. A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, either.

“It’s going to be a day to be weather-aware,” he said.

By Wednesday, though, storms will have cleared out as a cold front moves by, making for a dry travel day. Highs will stay in the 50-degree range through the end of the week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.