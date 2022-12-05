MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, wet day ahead as shower chances increase

Heavy rain is headed for metro Atlanta, and rainfall totals could really add up over the next few days.
Some neighborhoods could see more than an inch of accumulation by the time the rain tapers off early Wednesday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Most of the region is starting Monday morning dry, but showers are beginning to pop up over the western and southern suburbs at the start of the commute.
“Our rain chances are only going to be going up as we go into the afternoon and evening hours,” Deon said. “Be prepared for that, because right now we are just tracking mainly scattered light showers, but that rain could certainly pick up in intensity as we get through the second half of the day, and it’s going to stick around through tonight.”
Showers are 90% likely this afternoon, she said. Not only will it be wet, but it will be cool Monday with temperatures sticking close to 50 degrees for much of the day. Atlanta’s projected high is 53 degrees, which is five degrees below average for this time of year.
Despite another day of high rain chances Tuesday, Deon is calling for warmer weather with a projected high of 64 degrees in the city. It will be the start of a warming trend that could produce highs in the mid-70s by the end of the week, she said.
There is a slight chance of a shower in the forecast Wednesday through Friday, but none of those days should be washouts, according to Deon.
“Wetter days ahead, and then some drier and warmer days as we get through the middle and latter part of the work week,” she said.
