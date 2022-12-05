ajc logo
X

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, wet day ahead as shower chances increase

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Heavy rain is headed for metro Atlanta, and rainfall totals could really add up over the next few days.

Some neighborhoods could see more than an inch of accumulation by the time the rain tapers off early Wednesday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Most of the region is starting Monday morning dry, but showers are beginning to pop up over the western and southern suburbs at the start of the commute.

“Our rain chances are only going to be going up as we go into the afternoon and evening hours,” Deon said. “Be prepared for that, because right now we are just tracking mainly scattered light showers, but that rain could certainly pick up in intensity as we get through the second half of the day, and it’s going to stick around through tonight.”

Showers are 90% likely this afternoon, she said. Not only will it be wet, but it will be cool Monday with temperatures sticking close to 50 degrees for much of the day. Atlanta’s projected high is 53 degrees, which is five degrees below average for this time of year.

Despite another day of high rain chances Tuesday, Deon is calling for warmer weather with a projected high of 64 degrees in the city. It will be the start of a warming trend that could produce highs in the mid-70s by the end of the week, she said.

There is a slight chance of a shower in the forecast Wednesday through Friday, but none of those days should be washouts, according to Deon.

“Wetter days ahead, and then some drier and warmer days as we get through the middle and latter part of the work week,” she said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer: James Gathany

Sexually transmitted diseases surging in Georgia 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett school discipline debate: Has compassion devolved into chaos?
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s
11h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame
10h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
15h ago
The Latest

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps, overcast skies ahead of rainy week
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mild temps, showers expected for SEC Championship day
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly with a slight chance of an afternoon shower
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

PHOTOS: College Park Christmas Parade
College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top