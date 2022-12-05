MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, wet day ahead as shower chances increase

Some neighborhoods could see more than an inch of accumulation by the time the rain tapers off early Wednesday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Most of the region is starting Monday morning dry, but showers are beginning to pop up over the western and southern suburbs at the start of the commute.

“Our rain chances are only going to be going up as we go into the afternoon and evening hours,” Deon said. “Be prepared for that, because right now we are just tracking mainly scattered light showers, but that rain could certainly pick up in intensity as we get through the second half of the day, and it’s going to stick around through tonight.”