MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy start to a sunny finish

North Georgia is waking up to a few sprinkles Monday morning, but it’s going to dry out by the time the sun comes up.
Clouds should clear out by the afternoon for a mostly sunny second half of the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Temperatures also took a turn for the cooler side over the weekend as a cold front moved in, which will keep highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the week to come, Monahan said. Monday will top out around 69 degrees.
The sunshine is expected to stick around for Tuesday, but a “much more active weather pattern that’s gonna bring some heavy rain” sets in Wednesday and sticks around for the rest of the week, Monahan said.
For allergy sufferers, that will spell relief after warm, dry weather days last week lifted the pollen into the air.
“You want to look down and see that pollen on the road or the sidewalk now because that means it is not in the air, we are not breathing it,” Monahan said.
The rain will wash that pollen out of the atmosphere and is expected to stay in the forecast into the weekend.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
