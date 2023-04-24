X

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy start to a sunny finish

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

North Georgia is waking up to a few sprinkles Monday morning, but it’s going to dry out by the time the sun comes up.

Clouds should clear out by the afternoon for a mostly sunny second half of the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Temperatures also took a turn for the cooler side over the weekend as a cold front moved in, which will keep highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the week to come, Monahan said. Monday will top out around 69 degrees.

The sunshine is expected to stick around for Tuesday, but a “much more active weather pattern that’s gonna bring some heavy rain” sets in Wednesday and sticks around for the rest of the week, Monahan said.

For allergy sufferers, that will spell relief after warm, dry weather days last week lifted the pollen into the air.

“You want to look down and see that pollen on the road or the sidewalk now because that means it is not in the air, we are not breathing it,” Monahan said.

The rain will wash that pollen out of the atmosphere and is expected to stay in the forecast into the weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention1h ago

Credit: Michael Conroy/AP

The Jolt: Trump team considered challenge to Georgia Senate race, too
59m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Groups again call for cancellation of Stone Mountain Confederate event
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Weapon detection system used in some area schools flawed, experts say
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Weapon detection system used in some area schools flawed, experts say
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Far-right candidates score wins in Georgia GOP party elections
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Return of sunshine’ to finish off the weekend
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front brings overnight showers, lower temps
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Clouds to build this afternoon ahead of weekend showers
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
Access to abortion pill remains the same in Georgia after Supreme Court ruling
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top