MONDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Beautiful start’ to the work week

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

There’s going to be plenty of sunshine in metro Atlanta to kick off your Monday but stay alert for pop-up showers and storms.

It’s a mild, clear morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s ahead of daybreak. The high will climb into the mid-80s as the day goes on, and clouds will start to build in later in the afternoon as temperatures warm, according to the forecast.

“We’ll start things off on the dry side, but with daytime heating, that’s going to increase the instability, and we are going to see a little bit more coverage as far as the showers and storms go,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “But not everyone will be in on the wet weather.”

The areas where showers do develop have the potential to grow into brief but heavy downpours, Deon said. But things will quiet down rain-wise as the sun starts to set.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-to-upper 60s, with some higher-elevation areas seeing some 50-degree temperatures.

High temperatures will climb closer to 90 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday before a slight cool-down on Thursday when more rain is expected. Temperatures are expected to steadily warm back up Friday and into the weekend, which is projected to be mostly sunny with just a few scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

