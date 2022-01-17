GDOT: Roads may still be icy; motorists urged to stay off roads

The snow and ice have stopped falling, but the Georgia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay off the roads while it continues to treat patches of ice across the region.
Crews continued to treat interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses overnight. Working with the Georgia State Patrol, they targeted icy spots where water had accumulated.
GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said there are still a few trees blocking roads.
On Sunday snow fell across much of North Georgia. Snowfall amounts ranged from a trace southwest of Atlanta to 5-plus inches in northeast Georgia.
That had GDOT scrambling to keep roads clear. Early Monday, they were still spreading brine and salt.
“Until we get through the morning hours, limit travel to essential travel. We have been busy all night making sure we’ve got them all,” Dale said of icy patches. “There are usually a handful that surprise us when the sun comes up.”
About the Author