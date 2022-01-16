The wintry mix and snow are indeed falling across portions of metro Atlanta. Here are some photos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visuals team. And you can check out even more in this digital gallery: PHOTOS: Winter storm hits metro Atlanta, North Georgia
Snow falls on at Alexander Park Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Lawranceville. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub Shin@ajc.com
Drivers navigate Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville as snow falls Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning motorists to stay off the roads. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub Shin@ajc.com
A woman uses her phone as she walks during light snow on 10th Street in Piedmont Park on Sunday, January 16, 2022 Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
States authorities advise everyone to stay out the roads as snow falls in parts of metro Atlanta on Sunday. January 16, 2022 Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
