FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Wind brings chilly but dry conditions to week’s end

The dry conditions should last through most of the day Saturday, according to Lopez, before potentially heavy rain returns that night and Sunday.

“As we look ahead to the weekend, we’re going to be finding some changes,” Lopez said. “I think throughout Saturday, during the day, during the morning, during the afternoon, we should be in good shape for anything you have to do outside.”

“As we get into Saturday night, that is when we’re going to have to pop those umbrellas,” Lopez said.

By early Sunday morning, steady rain bubbling up from the Gulf of Mexico will blanket much of the Southeast.

“Sunday is the day the rain returns,” Lopez said, “It might be a day you want to stay inside because the temperatures stay cool, with the highs only in the low 50s.”

Sunday’s rain will take a day off Monday, but scattered showers are expected to return again Tuesday and Wednesday.

