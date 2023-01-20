ajc logo
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Wind brings chilly but dry conditions to week’s end

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Rainy weather will take a break Friday, at least for a couple of days, with cold northwesterly winds pushing out the moist air that has hovered over metro Atlanta most of the week.

“Looking at your Friday forecast, we’re calling for some nice sunshine and dry weather,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. “It will be cooler, though.”

After Thursday’s sunny weather and unseasonably warm temperatures peaking in the low 70s, Friday’s high will only reach the mid-50s, Lopez said.

“Not quite as warm as yesterday,” she said. “There could be a little bit of a breeze, but nothing like the strong gusts we saw on Thursday.”

Those winds, averaging about 10 mph most of the day, will drive out the humidity that has clung onto metro Atlanta all week. Friday’s humidity will drop below 40% by Friday afternoon.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The dry conditions should last through most of the day Saturday, according to Lopez, before potentially heavy rain returns that night and Sunday.

“As we look ahead to the weekend, we’re going to be finding some changes,” Lopez said. “I think throughout Saturday, during the day, during the morning, during the afternoon, we should be in good shape for anything you have to do outside.”

“As we get into Saturday night, that is when we’re going to have to pop those umbrellas,” Lopez said.

By early Sunday morning, steady rain bubbling up from the Gulf of Mexico will blanket much of the Southeast.

“Sunday is the day the rain returns,” Lopez said, “It might be a day you want to stay inside because the temperatures stay cool, with the highs only in the low 50s.”

Sunday’s rain will take a day off Monday, but scattered showers are expected to return again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

