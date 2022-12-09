FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon

“As we get into the second half of the day, were going to see a good chance for that rain, maybe even a few embedded thunderstorms,” she said. “Nothing severe. The rain showers will be with us headed into this evening, but they will really start to taper off as we go closer toward 10 to 11 p.m. tonight.”

Showers are just 10% likely Saturday for what should be a cooler day with highs in the low 60s. On Sunday, the rain chance jumps right back up to 60%, according to Lopez. Showers will fire up in the morning and stick around through much of the day, she said.

It won’t be a total washout, Lopez said, as she is expecting dry periods at times.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

