FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Fewer showers and highs in the 90s to kick off the weekend

Combined Shape Caption The weekend should be mainly dry and hot with isolated rain and storm chances and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s each day, according to Channel 2 Action News. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Combined Shape Caption The weekend should be mainly dry and hot with isolated rain and storm chances and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s each day, according to Channel 2 Action News. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Friday is off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s all across metro Atlanta. Tropical moisture is being pulled away as a cold front continues to move south, and drier air is settling in behind it.

Those north of Atlanta should be able to feel that change in the air Friday morning, according to Monahan. Southside neighborhoods will eventually get into less muggy conditions as the front moves on.

As the dry weather takes hold, so does the heat. Atlanta’s projected high is 91 degrees Friday, which should be the 29th day in the 90s so far this year. The average number of 90-degree days for the city is 47 per year.

Another 90-degree day is in store Saturday before temperatures take a step back, according to Monahan.

“Upper 80s Sunday and a little better chance of rain as we finish the weekend, and more rain early next week,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta's projected high is 91 degrees and rain chances remain low at about 20%. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Combined Shape Caption Atlanta's projected high is 91 degrees and rain chances remain low at about 20%. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.