FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Fewer showers and highs in the 90s to kick off the weekend

North Georgia will trade the humidity and daily thunderstorms for building heat Friday.
Showers will be isolated Friday, with a rain chance of about 20%, which will allow temperatures to rise, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Friday should be the second straight day in the 90s in Atlanta.
“Our forecast is not totally dry, but we’re going to call it mainly dry for today and tomorrow,” Monahan said. “Rain chance is 20% or less — that’s not much in the way of rain — so leave the umbrella at home for the most part. Sunday, you might need it.”
Showers and storms are 30% likely to end the weekend, but Monahan said that is still considered isolated. Other than the diminished chance of rain, he said it should be a “pretty standard summer weekend.”
“If you are going to spend the weekend in the pool, it’s a great weekend for that,” he said. “After some storms and wet weather earlier this week, we look great.”
Friday is off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s all across metro Atlanta. Tropical moisture is being pulled away as a cold front continues to move south, and drier air is settling in behind it.
Those north of Atlanta should be able to feel that change in the air Friday morning, according to Monahan. Southside neighborhoods will eventually get into less muggy conditions as the front moves on.
As the dry weather takes hold, so does the heat. Atlanta’s projected high is 91 degrees Friday, which should be the 29th day in the 90s so far this year. The average number of 90-degree days for the city is 47 per year.
Another 90-degree day is in store Saturday before temperatures take a step back, according to Monahan.
“Upper 80s Sunday and a little better chance of rain as we finish the weekend, and more rain early next week,” he said.
