FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler start before clouds, rain chances increase

The city is off to a cooler start Friday on the other side of a cold front with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 60s. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said heat will not be a problem this afternoon with a projected high of 85 degrees in Atlanta.

“By the afternoon, a few more clouds and there could be a stray shower coming our way though for this evening,” she said. “Rain chance is about 20 percent.”