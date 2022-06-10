FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler start before clouds, rain chances increase

Enjoy the below-average temperatures Friday morning, because metro Atlanta will see a return to 90-degree heat in the coming days.
The city is off to a cooler start Friday on the other side of a cold front with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 60s. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said heat will not be a problem this afternoon with a projected high of 85 degrees in Atlanta.
“By the afternoon, a few more clouds and there could be a stray shower coming our way though for this evening,” she said. “Rain chance is about 20 percent.”
Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon, when scattered showers are 30% likely. Lopez said thunderstorms are also possible, and anyone planning to spend time on the water Saturday should keep an eye out for storms to develop.
There could also be a scattered shower at Truist Park when the Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon, she said. First pitch is slated for 4:10 p.m.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
“Otherwise this (rain) kind of dies down as we move into Sunday,” Lopez said. “Then it’s all about the heat.”
After hitting a projected high of 89 degrees Sunday, Atlanta is likely to be back in the 90s Monday, according to the latest forecast. Lopez said it looks highs will remain in the 90s all through next week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author