FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly with a slight chance of an afternoon shower

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Temperatures will remain below average Friday in Atlanta before a slight warmup this weekend, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Highs in the 60s return to the forecast Saturday, but they come with a side of rain. Channel 2 meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said Saturday morning will see the best chance of a shower, which could make for wet tailgating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the SEC Championship game.

There is just a slight 10% chance of a shower Friday afternoon, Lopez said, primarily for the northeast Georgia mountains.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“It’s going to be a chilly start to the day, as those temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the morning,” she said. “But then as we get into the afternoon, we’ll see them bump up into the 50s, and that’s about it. Only going for a high of around 57 (in Atlanta).”

Some neighborhoods are waking up to temperatures in the 30s, and it’s freezing in parts of the mountains. There is some moisture moving across the Tennessee border on Friday morning, but Lopez said none of it is making its way to the ground as precipitation.

Rain chances increase Friday evening, and Saturday morning Lopez is calling for a 40% chance of scattered showers. The rain should taper off for the afternoon, she said.

“On Sunday, the computer models are still trying to get a little bit of active weather across our area. There is a small chance for a few showers,” she said. “Monday, though, we have a better chance for the rain to move in, and that’s going to set the stage up for a good chance of wet weather as we move into next week.”

Showers are 60% likely at the start of next week, according to the latest forecast. At least for the start of the month, it won’t be cold enough for any freezing precipitation with morning lows in the 40s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

