FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly with a slight chance of an afternoon shower

Some neighborhoods are waking up to temperatures in the 30s, and it’s freezing in parts of the mountains. There is some moisture moving across the Tennessee border on Friday morning, but Lopez said none of it is making its way to the ground as precipitation.

Rain chances increase Friday evening, and Saturday morning Lopez is calling for a 40% chance of scattered showers. The rain should taper off for the afternoon, she said.

“On Sunday, the computer models are still trying to get a little bit of active weather across our area. There is a small chance for a few showers,” she said. “Monday, though, we have a better chance for the rain to move in, and that’s going to set the stage up for a good chance of wet weather as we move into next week.”

Showers are 60% likely at the start of next week, according to the latest forecast. At least for the start of the month, it won’t be cold enough for any freezing precipitation with morning lows in the 40s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.