FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly morning to give way to warm, sunny afternoon

Another cold front is headed for North Georgia in the coming days, but Lopez said forecast models have shifted and there is no longer any rain in the forecast this weekend. If the front produces any showers, they will hold off until Monday morning and should be scattered.

“This sunshine is going to be with us throughout the weekend,” she said. “We’re looking really good for Saturday and Sunday. Whatever plans you have, it should be really nice.”

Lows in the 50s and highs in 80s are in the forecast both days, according to Channel 2. The above-average temperatures won’t last, however. By the middle of next week, Lopez expects Atlanta to record its first 30s of the season.

