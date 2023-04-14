FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another rainy day before sunshine returns this weekend

Metro Atlanta will have to slog through one more day in the rain before sunshine returns to the forecast this weekend.
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said the same weather system that fueled Thursday’s showers and storms will be responsible for Friday’s rain. The system should begin to push away by early Friday evening, leaving the city to dry out in time for evening plans.
“We will turn things around, it’s just going to take a day or two for us to see some nice weather returning back into the forecast,” Kramlich said.
She expects showers and storms to become more widespread as the day goes on, with the bulk of the rain arriving during the afternoon and early evening hours. A few thunderstorms are possible, Kramlich said, but there is no severe weather threat associated with the system.
“I think by this evening, your plans they are safe,” she said. “We are going to be mostly rain-free.”
Temperatures will rise from a start in the upper 50s to the mid-60s by noon, eventually reaching the low 70s, according to Channel 2. Atlanta’s projected high is 71 degrees.
The city is looking to make a big jump in temperatures Saturday, when afternoon highs are expected to reach 80 degrees under lots of sunshine. It will be perfect weather to take in the sights at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park.
“Saturday is your day to get outside and enjoy,” Kramlich said. “It is going to be so nice.”
Another storm system arriving Sunday brings yet another chance of rain, but Kramlich said the day will not be a washout. She is calling for a 40% chance of mostly light showers throughout the day and a high of 76 degrees.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office