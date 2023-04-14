X

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another rainy day before sunshine returns this weekend

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Metro Atlanta will have to slog through one more day in the rain before sunshine returns to the forecast this weekend.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said the same weather system that fueled Thursday’s showers and storms will be responsible for Friday’s rain. The system should begin to push away by early Friday evening, leaving the city to dry out in time for evening plans.

“We will turn things around, it’s just going to take a day or two for us to see some nice weather returning back into the forecast,” Kramlich said.

She expects showers and storms to become more widespread as the day goes on, with the bulk of the rain arriving during the afternoon and early evening hours. A few thunderstorms are possible, Kramlich said, but there is no severe weather threat associated with the system.

“I think by this evening, your plans they are safe,” she said. “We are going to be mostly rain-free.”

Temperatures will rise from a start in the upper 50s to the mid-60s by noon, eventually reaching the low 70s, according to Channel 2. Atlanta’s projected high is 71 degrees.

The city is looking to make a big jump in temperatures Saturday, when afternoon highs are expected to reach 80 degrees under lots of sunshine. It will be perfect weather to take in the sights at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park.

Explore15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: plant sales, arts festivals and more

“Saturday is your day to get outside and enjoy,” Kramlich said. “It is going to be so nice.”

Another storm system arriving Sunday brings yet another chance of rain, but Kramlich said the day will not be a washout. She is calling for a 40% chance of mostly light showers throughout the day and a high of 76 degrees.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

UNC students protest decision to ban 'Cop City' activist14h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

DA offers plea deal to ex-Milton basketball players charged in fatal shooting
19h ago

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start
6h ago

Credit: AP

Tigers' Báez removed from game after baserunning gaffe
7h ago

Credit: AP

Tigers' Báez removed from game after baserunning gaffe
7h ago

Credit: Contributed

Metro Atlanta boy dies a week after being swept in a rip current
32m ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps and rain return; strong storms likely
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘It’s going to be a beautiful afternoon’
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Nothing but sunshine’
Featured

Credit: AP

Is the abortion pill illegal in Georgia now? And other things to know
15h ago
Supreme Court won't block $6B student debt relief settlement
14h ago
Georgia Tech’s Buzz wins best mascot at the NCA and NDA championship
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top