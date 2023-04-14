FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another rainy day before sunshine returns this weekend

Temperatures will rise from a start in the upper 50s to the mid-60s by noon, eventually reaching the low 70s, according to Channel 2. Atlanta’s projected high is 71 degrees.

The city is looking to make a big jump in temperatures Saturday, when afternoon highs are expected to reach 80 degrees under lots of sunshine. It will be perfect weather to take in the sights at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park.

“Saturday is your day to get outside and enjoy,” Kramlich said. “It is going to be so nice.”

Another storm system arriving Sunday brings yet another chance of rain, but Kramlich said the day will not be a washout. She is calling for a 40% chance of mostly light showers throughout the day and a high of 76 degrees.

