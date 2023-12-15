FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Another beautiful afternoon’ ahead of rainy pattern

We’ll have plenty of sunshine, too, so enjoy it while you can because clouds will move in on Saturday ahead of a rainy Sunday.

“Saturday, we are still OK for outdoor plans for the most part. It’s just not going to be as bright and sunny,” Monahan said.

There could be a slight chance for a stray shower through the afternoon, but “Sunday, that’s when the rain is really going to start to spread out, especially on the east side,” he said.

A storm that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico will push rain into our area then.

“The biggest part of this storm, the threat for any severe weather, the heaviest rain, that will stay to our south and east,” Monahan said. “But still, especially east of Atlanta as we go through Sunday, heavy rain will start to move in.”

By nightfall, any rain should clear out and make way for a dry, mostly sunny first half of next week.

Highs over the weekend and into next week are expected to stay in the mid to upper 50s.

