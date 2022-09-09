FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Afternoon showers to kick off soggy weekend

There is some good news and some bad news in the weather forecast over the next 48 hours.
The weekend is still looking pretty soggy for North Georgia with a good chance of scattered showers and storms, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez. On the upside, that chance of rain does not look to be as high as early forecast models had predicted, she said.
Showers are 40% likely Friday, and that chance increases to 60% for Saturday, according to the latest forecast. Lopez said tropical moisture will be the culprit behind waves of rain over the next few days.
“From the Gulf of Mexico, even though it is far away, that moisture is going to push up into our area,” Lopez said. “We will see rounds of rain as we go through the weekend. Some of those showers could come as early as today.”
By Sunday morning, large portions of North Georgia could record more than an inch of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible, she said. The rain is getting started early with some overnight showers south of Atlanta, resulting in wet roads for the southern suburbs Friday morning.
Temperatures are starting the day in the 60s and low 70s, and with lots of clouds in place, those numbers won’t move much. Atlanta’s projected high is 78 degrees, well below the average for this time of year.
“More showers are going to be getting in here as we go into the afternoon,” Lopez said. “Not everybody is going to see the rain all day long.”
There remains a chance of a shower into Friday evening, and Lopez suggests anyone planning to take in a high school football game bring the rain gear.
But the biggest game of the weekend is Saturday in Athens, and Lopez said there will still be rain around. Scattered showers are in the forecast at 4 p.m. when the University of Georgia takes on Samford University for a battle of the bulldogs in the first home game of the season.
Lopez is calling for mild temperatures with highs near 80 degrees all weekend as the clouds and showers stick around. Rain chances drop back to 40% for Sunday, she said.
