FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Afternoon showers to kick off soggy weekend

Temperatures are starting the day in the 60s and low 70s, and with lots of clouds in place, those numbers won’t move much. Atlanta’s projected high is 78 degrees, well below the average for this time of year.

“More showers are going to be getting in here as we go into the afternoon,” Lopez said. “Not everybody is going to see the rain all day long.”

There remains a chance of a shower into Friday evening, and Lopez suggests anyone planning to take in a high school football game bring the rain gear.

But the biggest game of the weekend is Saturday in Athens, and Lopez said there will still be rain around. Scattered showers are in the forecast at 4 p.m. when the University of Georgia takes on Samford University for a battle of the bulldogs in the first home game of the season.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez is calling for a chance of scattered showers and mild temperatures for Saturday's University of Georgia football home game.

Lopez is calling for mild temperatures with highs near 80 degrees all weekend as the clouds and showers stick around. Rain chances drop back to 40% for Sunday, she said.

Atlanta's projected high is 78 degrees Friday with a 40% chance of a shower or storm. Rain chances increase Saturday, according to Channel 2 Action News.

