FRIDAY’S WEATHER: ‘A lot of sunshine’ on tap; hot, mostly sunny weekend ahead

Keep the water bottle handy if you’re getting outside Friday because it’s going to be a hot, sunny day in metro Atlanta.

“We’re looking really nice — the weather cannot be any better,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Maybe just a touch cooler, but for those of you who have been looking out for the heat and waiting for it, it’s here.”

With only a few clouds in the sky, afternoon high temperatures will be pushing into the mid-to-upper 80s by lunchtime. Rain isn’t a major concern today, either, but a couple of stray showers can’t be ruled out in North Georgia, Deon said.

”Most of you, though, will stay dry,” she said.

Saturday will bring temperatures at or near 90 degrees, which would make it the second 90-degree day this year. The only other time it’s been that hot was on May 14, Deon said.

No rain is in the forecast for Saturday, and any lingering clouds will be clearing out.

“So nothing really to help cool you off unless you take that dip in the pool or find some AC where it’s nice and cool,” Deon said.

Scattered clouds will start to build back in late Saturday and hang around into Sunday. A chance of some afternoon isolated thunderstorms will return to the forecast then, too.

