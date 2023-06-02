X

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: ‘A lot of sunshine’ on tap; hot, mostly sunny weekend ahead

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Keep the water bottle handy if you’re getting outside Friday because it’s going to be a hot, sunny day in metro Atlanta.

“We’re looking really nice — the weather cannot be any better,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Maybe just a touch cooler, but for those of you who have been looking out for the heat and waiting for it, it’s here.”

With only a few clouds in the sky, afternoon high temperatures will be pushing into the mid-to-upper 80s by lunchtime. Rain isn’t a major concern today, either, but a couple of stray showers can’t be ruled out in North Georgia, Deon said.

”Most of you, though, will stay dry,” she said.

Saturday will bring temperatures at or near 90 degrees, which would make it the second 90-degree day this year. The only other time it’s been that hot was on May 14, Deon said.

No rain is in the forecast for Saturday, and any lingering clouds will be clearing out.

“So nothing really to help cool you off unless you take that dip in the pool or find some AC where it’s nice and cool,” Deon said.

Scattered clouds will start to build back in late Saturday and hang around into Sunday. A chance of some afternoon isolated thunderstorms will return to the forecast then, too.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Sen. Ossoff: $1.4M in funding for Atlanta’s civil, human rights museum2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where do Georgia’s bats hang out when their habitats disappear?
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s GOP convention is a clash over the party’s future
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

$25K reward offered to find shooter who killed British scientist
1h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘It’s going to be a gorgeous’ first day of June
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly dry morning, spotty afternoon showers possible
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Comfortably warm day’ ahead
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center
19m ago
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top