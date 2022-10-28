ajc logo
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: A cooler, dry start to Halloween weekend

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

North Georgia will enjoy a few more days of dry fall weather before the region turns cooler, cloudier and wetter for the end of the weekend.

Rain moving in Saturday night could dampen some Halloween plans on Sunday, but it shouldn’t impact trick-or-treating Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. There’s nothing standing in the way of spooky traditions Friday.

“We look good today. Just a few more clouds around,” Monahan said. “We’re going to be in the upper 60s to about 70 degrees.”

Atlanta’s projected high is 69, and there is no chance of rain Friday. On Saturday, it will get grayer through the afternoon as clouds build in, and temperatures are not expected to leave the low 60s, according to Monahan.

He expects sprinkles to start firing up by Saturday night, leaving plenty of daylight hours for some fall fun.

“Sunday, that’s going to be more of an inside day,” Monahan said. “It’s going to be wet, it’s going to be chilly and breezy as we go through the day on Sunday.”

The sprinkles will turn to showers by daybreak Sunday, and rain will become more widespread throughout the day, he said. Some of that rain could linger Monday morning, but it should clear out in time for the costumed kids to go door to door.

Monahan is calling for dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s at 5 p.m. on Halloween night. Those numbers will fall back into the low 60s throughout the evening, he said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

