FRIDAY’S WEATHER: A cooler, dry start to Halloween weekend

“Sunday, that’s going to be more of an inside day,” Monahan said. “It’s going to be wet, it’s going to be chilly and breezy as we go through the day on Sunday.”

The sprinkles will turn to showers by daybreak Sunday, and rain will become more widespread throughout the day, he said. Some of that rain could linger Monday morning, but it should clear out in time for the costumed kids to go door to door.

Monahan is calling for dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s at 5 p.m. on Halloween night. Those numbers will fall back into the low 60s throughout the evening, he said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.