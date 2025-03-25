Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Atlanta’s Kat Graham channels own grief in ‘Tyler Perry’s Duplicity’ on Amazon

‘He is my idol,’ said the ‘Vampire Diaries’ alum, referencing Perry
Kat Graham stars as an attorney in "Tyler Perry's Duplicity" out on Amazon. AMAZON

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Prime

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Prime

Kat Graham stars as an attorney in "Tyler Perry's Duplicity" out on Amazon. AMAZON
By
1 hour ago

Former “Vampire Diaries” star and Atlanta resident Kat Graham has tried out for multiple roles on Tyler Perry projects over the years with no luck, including “Six Triple Eight,” a historical Netflix drama starring Kerry Washington that’s Perry’s most prestigious project to date.

But the Atlanta media mogul finally found a juicy lead role for Graham in his new thriller “Tyler Perry’s Duplicity,” now available on Amazon Prime.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” said Graham in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the lobby of the Ritz-Carlton downtown last week with three other cast members. “He is my idol. I wanted to be the best version of myself. I had to lean into trusting him to help me do that. I’ve been waiting for this for 16 years. Be cool about it!”

ExploreFrom 2023: AJC talks to Kat Graham at Global Village Project in Decatur

Graham, portrays Marley, a high-powered attorney dating a former client Ted (Tyler Lepley). She takes on a case involving her friend Rodney (Joshua Adeyeye), shot dead by a young white police officer named Caleb (Jimi Stanton).

Rodney also happens to be the husband of Fela (Meagan Tandy), a TV broadcaster and Marley’s BFF. “She’s seemingly living such a wonderful life, and then it falls apart,” Tandy said. (In a classic Perry moment, Fela learns about her husband’s death reading a teleprompter during a live newscast. Clearly, her TV producer had a sadistic streak.)

Marley’s connections don’t stop with Fela and Rodney. Her boyfriend Ted also happens to be buds with Kevin (Atlanta resident RonReaco Lee), a veteran Black cop who had taken Caleb under his wing with echoes of the movie “Training Day.” But the day goes awry as he watches Caleb shoot Rodney to death, thinking Rodney’s smartphone was a gun.

For Marley, this isn’t a time to just grieve. She wants justice for Rodney and her friend Fela. So she threatens to sue the fictional city of Chesterfield on behalf of Fela for a huge amount of money while trying to figure out what Rodney was up to before he died.

“Marley,” Graham admitted, “is very much a walking conflict of interest.”

To make matters worse, Fela at his funeral utters angry public statements that incite some residents to protest and riot. In other words, this movie has a bit more topical messaging than the usual Perry melodrama.

"Tyler Perry's Duplicity" features actors RonReaco Lee, Kat Graham and Tyler Lepley. AMAZON

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Prime

icon to expand image

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Prime

Graham incorporated her own grief into Marley’s. In 2021, her brother died in a double homicide.

“Grief is so complex,” Graham said, “especially when it takes you by surprise. You feel like you have to put the pieces together.”

Her most trenchant moment as Marley is when she collapses emotionally in her car after viewing a bodycam of Rodney’s death. “I’ve had experiences where I have felt powerless in my own life,” Graham said. “I know this is an unpopular opinion but I’m not a good actor. I’m good at processing my stuff on screen. That’s about it.”

Perry, she said, advised her via a walkie-talkie while she prepared for the scene. He told her to think about George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.

“I started to feel almost out of control,she said. “So much comes up when you think about that stuff. It’s hard to monitor yourself as an actor when you are emotionally invested and have a lot of anger and rage at a system that can be unfair.”

Tandy told her, “You killed it. It felt so very real.”

Lepley added: “We saw your raw emotions. It wasn’t just sadness. I thought it was portrayed beautifully.”

"Tyler Perry's Duplicity" on Amazon features a death of an unarmed Black man. Kat Graham (left) plays an attorney repping her friend played by Meagan Tandy, whose husband was the victim. AMAZON

Credit: Quantrell Colbert

icon to expand image

Credit: Quantrell Colbert

The movie’s title indicates that not all the characters are who they seem on the surface. Partway through the movie, Perry has viewers wondering who is telling the truth and who is covering up some serious misdeeds.

“You think it’s going one way but then he takes you on a ride,” Graham said. The final scene is a very Perry-esque set piece involving the four main characters, a boat, a lake and a very convenient flare gun.

“He leaned into the suspense of it all,” said Lee, who appeared in the recent Peacock limited series “Fight Night” and starred in Starz’ “Survivor’s Remorse” from 2014 to 2017. “I had to get used to his pacing in this one. He wanted it to be a slow burn.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Tyler Perry’s Duplicity”

On Amazon Prime

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

During a card game in "Immediate Family," tensions escalate among the characters played by (from left) Jeff Hathcoat, Kierra Danielle, Irene Polk, Elliott Young, Jason Jamal Ligon and Catherine Campbell. The show continues through March 29.

Credit: Photo by Sydney Lee

Review: Out Front’s ‘Immediate Family’ like a fun ’90s sitcom that digs deeper

Review of "Immediate Family" at OutFront Theatre.

'Happy Face' looks at ripple effects of true crime

Family of Menendez brothers reject prosecutor criticism and lead rally for their release

The Latest

ajc.com

‘Watch What Crappens’ podcaster says ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ isn’t dead yet

Bookshelf: Grit lit, WWI bio, culinary mystery among small and indie press offerings

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

Featured

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Don and Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history

About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.

Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart

The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.

Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams

A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.