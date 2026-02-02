Georgia Entertainment Scene

10 TV and movie spots in metro Atlanta location scouts love to use

Cheshire Motor Inn and Stone Mountain Park are among the landmarks that have been used multiple times.
Silver Skillet owner Teresa Breckenridge is pictured inside her restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. The popular Midtown restaurant has been a filming location for many movies and TV shows. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Silver Skillet owner Teresa Breckenridge is pictured inside her restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. The popular Midtown restaurant has been a filming location for many movies and TV shows. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
2 hours ago

Location scouts have their pick of great spots when they work on Atlanta-shot TV shows and movies, but there are several landmarks that make repeat appearances, including the Fairlie-Poplar neighborhood in downtown Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center and the square in Covington.

Here is a sampling of 10 popular spots that you may recognize on both classic and current shows.

Georgia International Horse Park. (AJC file photo)
Georgia International Horse Park. (AJC file photo)

Georgia International Horse Park

Where is it: 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE, Conyers

What is it: A 1,400-acre multipurpose venue that hosted Olympic equestrian events in 1996.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 2002 romcom “Sweet Home Alabama”; Melissa McCarthy 2013 comedy “Identity Thief”; AMC horror series “The Walking Dead”; Fox supernatural drama “Sleepy Hollow”; the CW supernatural teen drama “The Vampire Diaries”; Netflix sci-fi series “Stranger Things”; and ABC police procedural “Will Trent”

Why scouts choose it: “The beauty and versatility of the location. Regardless of the era of filming, the location can suit their needs. You can also shoot different scenes at the same location. Logistically, there is plenty of parking for all of the equipment and vehicles. For lack of a better term, it’s like a mini outdoor studio.” ― Rita Braswell, film liaison, Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council

Scouts for film and TV love the unique Tudor look of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in the Druid Hills neighborhood. This photo was taken Jan. 23, 2026. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Scouts for film and TV love the unique Tudor look of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in the Druid Hills neighborhood. This photo was taken Jan. 23, 2026. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Where is it: 980 Briarcliff RoadNE, Atlanta

What is it: This Gothic-Tudor mansion on 12 acres was once owned by Charles Howard Candler, the elder son of the founder of Coca-Cola. For a time, Emory University owned the space, then First Christian Church, which almost sold it to developers. Instead, DeKalb County purchased it in 1972, and it has since become a vibrant community arts hub with specialties in dance and pottery. It’s also a popular wedding venue.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: HBO Max dramedy “Doom Patrol”; CW superhero drama “Star Girl”; BET+ comedy “First Wives Club”; 2022 live action/animated hybrid film “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”; 2022 HBO Max crime drama miniseries “The Staircase”; 2024 live action/animated hybrid comedy “Harold and the Purple Crayon”; “Will Trent,” 2024 Netflix dramatic limited series “A Man in Full”; gritty Starz drama “BMF”

Why scouts choose it: “Several productions use its ballroom and dramatic staircase. They also have an amazingly vintage kitchen area.” ― Jen Farris, location scout (FX’s “Atlanta”; NatGeo’s “Genius”; comedy film “Game Night”)

How it helps the venue: “These films have a great positive impact on us. I was able to buy nice new dance floors for our students and a bunch of new potters wheels. The revenue makes a significant difference.” ― Andrew Keenan, Callanwolde executive director since 2018

The Hurt Building in downtown Atlanta makes a backdrop early in the film "Zombieland." (Screenshot)
The Hurt Building in downtown Atlanta makes a backdrop early in the film "Zombieland." (Screenshot)

The Hurt Building

Where is it: 50 Hurt Plaza SE, Atlanta

What is it: Built in 1913 and completed in 1926, this 18-story skyscraper has an unusual triangular footprint, a stone base and neoclassical architecture in downtown near Five Points.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 2009 horror comedy “Zombieland”; 2013 comedy “The Internship”; 2016 HBO drama “Confirmation” with Kerry Washington; 2016 heist film “Triple 9”; “The Walking Dead,” 2020 HBO drama series “Lovecraft Country”; 2023 Apple TV+ action film “The Family Plan”; BET+’s dark comedy drama “Diarra from Detroit.”

Why scouts choose it: “The lobby is classic marble grandeur. And the restaurant/event/club space in it is basically empty.” - location scout Tony Holley (“Stranger Things”)

What the building rep says: “I think the building is popular thanks to its historic exterior and public spaces, dating from 1913 and featuring period details in marble, plaster, and terra cotta. Our ballroom has been especially popular as the site of some memorable scenes.” ― spokesperson Matthew Jacobs

Nikki Lancaster, an 11-year veteran working at the Silver Skillet restaurant in Midtown, laughs while interacting with regular customers Roderick Jefferson and Jim Gossett on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. The well-known Midtown eatery has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Nikki Lancaster, an 11-year veteran working at the Silver Skillet restaurant in Midtown, laughs while interacting with regular customers Roderick Jefferson and Jim Gossett on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. The well-known Midtown eatery has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
"Fight Night" on Peacock starring Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson used the Silver Skillet as a diner set in 1970. "Samuel L. Jackson comes in for a meal whenever he's in town," said owner Teresa Breckenridge. (Courtesy of Peacock/Screenshot)
"Fight Night" on Peacock starring Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson used the Silver Skillet as a diner set in 1970. "Samuel L. Jackson comes in for a meal whenever he's in town," said owner Teresa Breckenridge. (Courtesy of Peacock/Screenshot)

Silver Skillet

Where is it: 200 14th St. NW, Atlanta

What is it: A classic diner that has maintained its 1950s aura since it opened in 1956 with avocado and terracotta Naugahyde booths, boomerang tabletops and shark fin windows. There are multiple shelves of photos featuring celebrities who have visited, from Clint Eastwood and Hugh Jackman to Will Ferrell and Samuel L. Jackson.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: NBC drama “I’ll Fly Away” ; 2000 biographical sports drama “Remember the Titans”; Eastwood’s 2012 baseball drama “Trouble with a Curve”; 2013 comedy “Anchorman 2”; 2016 historical drama “The Founder”; 2018 Ryan Gosling historical drama “First Man”; 2022 Paramount+ dramedy “Jerry and Marge Go Large”; 2024 Peacock Kevin Hart miniseries “Fight Night”

Why scouts choose it: “The Silver Skillet feels camera-ready because it’s the real thing: classic lines, lived-in details and the kind of warmth you can’t fake on a soundstage. The audience sees it and can smell the coffee.” ― Dodd Vickers, location scout (FX’s “; Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”; IFC’s “Brockmire”)

What the owner has to say: “I don’t need the money. It’s more for the customers. Regulars get excited when a big star sits in their favorite booth. They then bring their out-of-town friends here to visit.” ― Teresa Breckenridge, who has owned the diner since 1988.

Robert Redford and Nick Nolte enter Cheshire Motor Inn for the 2015 film "A Walk in the Woods" disguised as Emberbrock Motel. (Courtesy of Broad Green Pictures/Screenshot)
Robert Redford and Nick Nolte enter Cheshire Motor Inn for the 2015 film "A Walk in the Woods" disguised as Emberbrock Motel. (Courtesy of Broad Green Pictures/Screenshot)
Cheshire Motor Inn opened in the late 1950s but closed in October 2025. The sign remains on Jan. 23, 2026, but the motel itself was already in rubble. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Cheshire Motor Inn opened in the late 1950s but closed in October 2025. The sign remains on Jan. 23, 2026, but the motel itself was already in rubble. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Cheshire Motor Inn

Where is it: 1865 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta

What is it: The motel, located next to the Colonnade restaurant and known to be a popular spot in the gay community, opened in the late 1950s but closed in October after 70 years. Though the sign is still up, the building has been torn down by landlord Selig Enterprises. No announcement has been made about what is going to be built in its place.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: “Identity Thief”; 2015 film “A Walk in the Woods”; 2017 drama “American Made”; 2018’s “The Mule”; Netflix series “Ozark”; Starz drama “Heels”; 2020 Netflix film “Hillbilly Elegy”; 2021 horror movie “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”; “The Family Plan”

Why scouts choose it: “It’s like a chameleon. For period pieces, it’s like stepping into a time machine. You get that genuine mid-century look without even trying. For contemporary shoots, it’s flexible enough to play anything from a funky roadside stop to a moody, off-the-beaten-path hideout. Now that it’s gone, it leaves a gap that’s not so easily filled.” - Vickers

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" from 2024 features a major action sequence at Stone Mountain Park masquerading as Florida. (Courtesy of Columbia Pictures)
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" from 2024 features a major action sequence at Stone Mountain Park masquerading as Florida. (Courtesy of Columbia Pictures)

Stone Mountain Park

What is it: The 3,200-acre park opened in 1965 and features not just the mountain itself with its infamous Confederate carvings but a massive lake, 15 miles of trails, two golf courses, an amusement park, a campground and two on-site hotels.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 2011 film “Footloose”; CBS’ “MacGyver”; “Ozark”; 2018 monster movie “Rampage”; 2025 Hulu limited series “Murdaugh: Death in the Family”; Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King”; “Stranger Things”; 2024’s action comedy “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”; 2024 dystopian action thriller “Civil War”

Why scouts choose it: “The woods are well-manicured with little to no underbrush. The streets and roads vary in topography and feel. All support locations are within the park. There are large lots with built-in security roaming all grounds.” - Holley

What a park spokesperson says: “There’s a lot of natural forest area. We have roads that appear rural. We have railroad tracks that go around the mountain that gives you different views. Everything is self- contained. And our approval process, I think, is easier than a lot of cities and counties.” ― Bill Stephens, CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association

The 2018 Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" heavily uses Agnes Scott College as a backdrop. (Courtesy of New Line Cinema/Screenshot)
The 2018 Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" heavily uses Agnes Scott College as a backdrop. (Courtesy of New Line Cinema/Screenshot)

Agnes Scott College

Where is it: 141 E. College Ave., Decatur

What is it: A private all-women’s liberal arts college

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 1955’s biographical drama " A Man Called Peter"; 1991 Kathy Bates drama “Fried Green Tomatoes”; 1997 horror comedy “Scream 2”; 2009 biographical drama “The Blind Side”;“Confirmation”; 2018 Melissa McCarthy comedy “Life of the Party”; upcoming Netflix romcom “Just Picture It” starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Why scouts like it: “Agnes Scott is a campus that has been incredibly rich in architectural character since 1889. I have scouted Oprah Winfrey’s ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ there, and I love knowing that every time I step on campus, it will be historically preserved and cherished.” - Farris

What Agnes Scott spokesperson says: “We have a well-oiled machine to handle production. For us, it’s about branding and awareness. People today are still talking about ‘Scream 2.’ Sandra Bullock walked through the campus center for ‘The Blind Side.’ Students were excited to see Betty White when she did ‘The Lost Valentine.’ Melissa McCarthy was amazing when she came here.” - Demetrice Williams, Agnes Scott senior director of special events and community relations

Christine Baranski stars in a Netflix movie "Christmas on the Square" with Dolly Parton that used the Inman Park Victorian Beath-Dickey home for Baranski's character's home. (Courtesy of Netflix)
Christine Baranski stars in a Netflix movie "Christmas on the Square" with Dolly Parton that used the Inman Park Victorian Beath-Dickey home for Baranski's character's home. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Inman Park

Where is it: A neighborhood two miles east of downtown Atlanta, surrounded by Candler Park, Poncey-Highland, Old Fourth Ward and Little Five Points

What is it: Atlanta’s first planned suburb, Inman Park features a variety of Victorian mansions, porch-laden bungalows, shotguns and foursquares. It’s so popular, the neighborhood sometimes chooses to go “offline” so residents don’t get too annoyed by the traffic and inconvenience.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: BET drama “Being Mary Jane”; 2017 fantasy comedy “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”; 2017 action film “Baby Driver”; “MacGyver”; “Lovecraft Country”; Hulu relationship drama “Tell Me Lies”; upcoming Apple TV+ drama “Cape Fear”

Why scouts like it: “Inman Park offers texture and range in a small footprint: historic architecture, mature tree canopy, walkable streets and a lived-in feel that reads as authentic on camera. It can play timeless or contemporary without feeling dressed.” - Vickers

The 2012 comedy "What to Expect When You're Expecting" shot hospital scenes at Southern Regional Medical Center. (Courtesy of Lionsgate)
The 2012 comedy "What to Expect When You're Expecting" shot hospital scenes at Southern Regional Medical Center. (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Southern Regional Medical Center

Where is it: 11 Upper Riverdale Road, Riverdale

What is it: This nonprofit 331-bed acute care hospital opened in 1971 and specializes in heart and vascular care, senior behavioral health, wound care and women’s health care.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 2012 A&E miniseries “Coma”; 2012 comedy “What to Expect When You’re Expecting”; 2014 comedy “Ride Along”; Starz dramedy “Survivor’s Remorse”; Disney+ 2021 series “WandaVision”; upcoming film “See You When I See You”

Why scouts like it: “They have an entire floor that is available for filming with an operating theater, waiting rooms, reception desk and an exterior establishing/emergency drop off.” - Holley

Apple TV+'s "The Big Door Prize" shot scenes outside of Canton Theatre in Canton. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)
Apple TV+'s "The Big Door Prize" shot scenes outside of Canton Theatre in Canton. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Canton

What is it: This picturesque small town about 45 miles north of downtown Atlanta is on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and hugs the Etowah River.

Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 2016 historical drama “Hidden Figures”; “The Mule”; “Ozark”; 2019 supernatural thriller “Doctor Sleep”; Fox medical drama “The Resident”; Disney+’s 2021 superhero adventure “Hawkeye”; 2022 Peacock limited drama “A Friend of the Family”; Apple TV+’s “The Big Door Prize”; “The Family Plan,” “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” 2024 Netflix drama “The Piano Lesson”

Why scouts choose this location: “Canton is both flexible and genuinely easy to work in. You can find small-town charm, newer commercial corridors and open space so a company can cover a lot of story without burning the day of travel. The locals are also unusually film-friendly in a practical way: patient, curious and supportive without hovering.” - Vickers

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

0003985130

Winter storm threat forces Atlanta cancellations, closures including aquarium

At 68, this Atlanta blues veteran soars into a new groove, one chord at a time

2026 free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom lineup covers Gen Z to Gen X

Keep Reading

The Sundance Film Festival's big moments and breakout movies

Death Valley landmark Scotty’s Castle is reopening for limited tours after years of flood repairs

The Sundance Film Festival is now streaming. Here’s how, and what, to watch

Featured

Snow in metro Atlanta

Temperature rises above freezing in Atlanta after bitter cold spell

Gwinnett County officer, 25, shot to death responding to call

FROM

Black history at 100: Five years that changed Atlanta