Georgia Entertainment Scene 10 TV and movie spots in metro Atlanta location scouts love to use Cheshire Motor Inn and Stone Mountain Park are among the landmarks that have been used multiple times. Silver Skillet owner Teresa Breckenridge is pictured inside her restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. The popular Midtown restaurant has been a filming location for many movies and TV shows. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Location scouts have their pick of great spots when they work on Atlanta-shot TV shows and movies, but there are several landmarks that make repeat appearances, including the Fairlie-Poplar neighborhood in downtown Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center and the square in Covington. Here is a sampling of 10 popular spots that you may recognize on both classic and current shows.

Georgia International Horse Park. (AJC file photo) Georgia International Horse Park Where is it: 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE, Conyers What is it: A 1,400-acre multipurpose venue that hosted Olympic equestrian events in 1996.

Why scouts choose it: “The beauty and versatility of the location. Regardless of the era of filming, the location can suit their needs. You can also shoot different scenes at the same location. Logistically, there is plenty of parking for all of the equipment and vehicles. For lack of a better term, it’s like a mini outdoor studio.” ― Rita Braswell, film liaison, Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council Scouts for film and TV love the unique Tudor look of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in the Druid Hills neighborhood. This photo was taken Jan. 23, 2026. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Callanwolde Fine Arts Center Where is it: 980 Briarcliff RoadNE, Atlanta What is it: This Gothic-Tudor mansion on 12 acres was once owned by Charles Howard Candler, the elder son of the founder of Coca-Cola. For a time, Emory University owned the space, then First Christian Church, which almost sold it to developers. Instead, DeKalb County purchased it in 1972, and it has since become a vibrant community arts hub with specialties in dance and pottery. It’s also a popular wedding venue.

The Hurt Building Where is it: 50 Hurt Plaza SE, Atlanta What is it: Built in 1913 and completed in 1926, this 18-story skyscraper has an unusual triangular footprint, a stone base and neoclassical architecture in downtown near Five Points. Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 2009 horror comedy “Zombieland”; 2013 comedy “The Internship”; 2016 HBO drama “Confirmation” with Kerry Washington; 2016 heist film “Triple 9”; “The Walking Dead,” 2020 HBO drama series “Lovecraft Country”; 2023 Apple TV+ action film “The Family Plan”; BET+’s dark comedy drama “Diarra from Detroit.” Why scouts choose it: “The lobby is classic marble grandeur. And the restaurant/event/club space in it is basically empty.” - location scout Tony Holley (“Stranger Things”) What the building rep says: “I think the building is popular thanks to its historic exterior and public spaces, dating from 1913 and featuring period details in marble, plaster, and terra cotta. Our ballroom has been especially popular as the site of some memorable scenes.” ― spokesperson Matthew Jacobs

Why scouts choose it: “The Silver Skillet feels camera-ready because it’s the real thing: classic lines, lived-in details and the kind of warmth you can’t fake on a soundstage. The audience sees it and can smell the coffee.” ― Dodd Vickers, location scout (FX’s “; Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”; IFC’s “Brockmire”) What the owner has to say: “I don’t need the money. It’s more for the customers. Regulars get excited when a big star sits in their favorite booth. They then bring their out-of-town friends here to visit.” ― Teresa Breckenridge, who has owned the diner since 1988. Robert Redford and Nick Nolte enter Cheshire Motor Inn for the 2015 film "A Walk in the Woods" disguised as Emberbrock Motel. (Courtesy of Broad Green Pictures/Screenshot) Cheshire Motor Inn opened in the late 1950s but closed in October 2025. The sign remains on Jan. 23, 2026, but the motel itself was already in rubble. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Cheshire Motor Inn Where is it: 1865 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" from 2024 features a major action sequence at Stone Mountain Park masquerading as Florida. (Courtesy of Columbia Pictures) Stone Mountain Park What is it: The 3,200-acre park opened in 1965 and features not just the mountain itself with its infamous Confederate carvings but a massive lake, 15 miles of trails, two golf courses, an amusement park, a campground and two on-site hotels. Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 2011 film “Footloose”; CBS’ “MacGyver”; “Ozark”; 2018 monster movie “Rampage”; 2025 Hulu limited series “Murdaugh: Death in the Family”; Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King”; “Stranger Things”; 2024’s action comedy “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”; 2024 dystopian action thriller “Civil War” Why scouts choose it: “The woods are well-manicured with little to no underbrush. The streets and roads vary in topography and feel. All support locations are within the park. There are large lots with built-in security roaming all grounds.” - Holley What a park spokesperson says: “There’s a lot of natural forest area. We have roads that appear rural. We have railroad tracks that go around the mountain that gives you different views. Everything is self- contained. And our approval process, I think, is easier than a lot of cities and counties.” ― Bill Stephens, CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association

The 2018 Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" heavily uses Agnes Scott College as a backdrop. (Courtesy of New Line Cinema/Screenshot) Agnes Scott College Where is it: 141 E. College Ave., Decatur What is it: A private all-women’s liberal arts college Sampling of TV/film projects shot there: 1955’s biographical drama " A Man Called Peter"; 1991 Kathy Bates drama “Fried Green Tomatoes”; 1997 horror comedy “Scream 2”; 2009 biographical drama “The Blind Side”;“Confirmation”; 2018 Melissa McCarthy comedy “Life of the Party”; upcoming Netflix romcom “Just Picture It” starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Why scouts like it: “Agnes Scott is a campus that has been incredibly rich in architectural character since 1889. I have scouted Oprah Winfrey’s ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ there, and I love knowing that every time I step on campus, it will be historically preserved and cherished.” - Farris What Agnes Scott spokesperson says: “We have a well-oiled machine to handle production. For us, it’s about branding and awareness. People today are still talking about ‘Scream 2.’ Sandra Bullock walked through the campus center for ‘The Blind Side.’ Students were excited to see Betty White when she did ‘The Lost Valentine.’ Melissa McCarthy was amazing when she came here.” - Demetrice Williams, Agnes Scott senior director of special events and community relations Christine Baranski stars in a Netflix movie "Christmas on the Square" with Dolly Parton that used the Inman Park Victorian Beath-Dickey home for Baranski's character's home. (Courtesy of Netflix) Inman Park Where is it: A neighborhood two miles east of downtown Atlanta, surrounded by Candler Park, Poncey-Highland, Old Fourth Ward and Little Five Points