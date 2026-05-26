Atlanta Falcons Falcons OLB James Pearce Jr.’s court case receives a new update His charges have been put on hold as he completes a state intervention program. Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. is interviewed after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Danny Karnik/AP)

By Daniel Flick 41 minutes ago Share

Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. accepted an offer from Miami-Dade County to participate in a state-issued intervention program, his attorney, Yale Sanford, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. The program, once set for six months, has been upgraded to one year at the request of the state. Sanford also shared that WNBA player Rickea Jackson, Pearce’s ex-girlfriend, dismissed the permanent restraining order she once pursued.

All of Pearce’s charges have been put on hold as he continues to complete the program. Should the 22-year-old Pearce pass with no issues, all charges — he’s still facing allegations of fleeing and eluding, along with stalking — will be dropped. The conditions for Pearce to pass the program include staying away from Jackson, continuing therapy and remaining drug compliant. If he’s drug-tested by the NFL, he must remain clean, and the results will be shared with his program. Fox Sports’ Andy Slater first reported the news Tuesday morning. Pearce was initially charged Feb. 7 in Miami on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking. He faced additional charges of fleeing and evading police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his or her person.

The Miami-Dade (Florida) State Attorney later charged Pearce with three felonies — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person.