‘Lovecraft Country,’ another Atlanta-produced HBO series, receiving great reviews

Here’s a sampling of praise, which largely focused on the show’s ambition and originality and is based on the first five episodes made available to critics:

“The creativity on display is phenomenal, with writing that’s layered with meanings and allusions, acting that brings the kind of emotional grounding you don’t always find in genre stories, and visual realizations that are stunning.” – Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“It’s pulp fiction by way of the 1619 Project, where America’s original sin might simultaneously be slavery and a ritual blood sacrifice with the potential to open up a portal to another dimension.” – Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter

“That H.P. Lovecraft — troubled, imaginative, racist — should inspire a book and a series that centers Black characters, and that expressly uses his own creations to flesh out the inner lives he denied them in his own work, was not something he could have imagined.” – Glen Weldon, NPR

“The series continuously shapeshifts in episodic fashion, starting with a road trip, then a haunted-house story, an Indiana Jones-esque hunt for treasure buried beneath a museum, and more, each equally manic and, at times nearing absurdity. It’s a series perfectly suited for the madness that has been the year 2020.” – Tambay Obenson, Indie Wire

To be fair, the critic at The Atlantic’s Hannah Giorgis found the allegories simplistic, as the show in its first five episodes “spends so much time focusing on its white characters’ near-comic monstrousness that it undercuts the development of its Black leads.”

"Lovecraft Country" was shot in metro Atlanta. Credit: HBO

HBO, for many years, ignored Georgia as a place to shoot anything. But the siren call of the state’s generous tax credits and more available studio space made it easier for the company to finally embrace the state.

In 2018, HBO shot part of its Emmy-nominated series “Sharp Objects” starring Amy Adams and last year, HBO featured the limited dramatic series “Watchmen,” which received 26 Emmy nominations this year, more than any other program. That series, too, tackled race and cops and Black American history in its own grandiose, sometimes bizarre way. It was largely produced in Georgia. Interiors were shot at Atlanta Metro Studios in Union City and exteriors were all over the place, from Decatur to Cedartown.