One of Atlanta’s largest homes, known for its appearances in film and television, caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.
The property at 490 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead went up in flames around 1 p.m. Firefighters were quickly dispatched, and the fire was extinguished around 4 p.m., officials said.
The estate is less than a half-mile from the Governor’s Mansion.
The 25,000-square-foot residence has a storied Hollywood history, having been featured in 2009’s “Zombieland,” 2012’s “The Three Stooges” and HGTV’s “Million Dollar Rooms.” It rests on a 2.05-acre lot and last sold in 2023 for $8.5 million, according to public records.
The extent of the damage to the home was not provided.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. Channel 2 Action News reported the fire began on the roof as tiles were being installed.
One firefighter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital due to possible heat exhaustion, fire department spokesperson Anaré Holmes said.
