Arts & Entertainment What to expect at Thrillz Atlanta, the massive new indoor adventure park More than 20 attractions will be situated across a 56,000-square-foot venue. Thrillz Atlanta, an adrenaline-packed adventure park, is opening near Spaghetti Junction in a 56,000-square-foot venue. It includes a collection of slide towers. (Courtesy of Thrillz Atlanta)

By Olivia Wakim 30 minutes ago Share

Atlanta is getting a new indoor theme park off Spaghetti Junction with over 50,000 square feet of space for adrenaline-pumping activities like a 35-foot slide, airbag obstacle courses, trampolines, sports courts and carnival-style rides. Atlanta will be the third location of Thrillz High Flying Adventure Parks as it joins outposts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The newest adventure park will be the most “finished version of the vision” founders Rob and Lisa Cannon had for the Thrillz brand, said their daughter Caroline “CC” Cannon, the company’s vice president of strategic growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thrillz Indoor Adventure & Amusement Parks (@thrillzparks) Cannon’s parents launched Thrillz in 2018 after being unimpressed by other indoor entertainment options. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannon said Thrillz really blew up across social media as people were drawn to its true “adrenaline-packed experience,” which aims to give guests the same feeling of jumping into a pool. “(Atlanta is) a very heavily populated, family-oriented place that we really thought could benefit from having the fun and thrill and excitement of Thrillz,” Cannon said. Here are five things to know about Thrillz Atlanta before it opens June 10.

Atlanta will be the third location of Thrillz High Flying Adventure Parks. (Courtesy of Thrillz Atlanta)

1. It has a large footprint The property where Thrillz Atlanta is situated spans 56,000 square feet in total with 35- to 40-foot ceilings. That means it’s large enough to fit more than 20 attractions, including a slide tower that reaches 35 feet in the air and twists and loops on the way down; a spinning drop tower that falls from 40 feet; and an interactive climbing wall that reaches up to the same height with stuntman-style airbags for climbers to fall on. In addition to an arcade, duck pin bowling and obstacle courses, there’s a 10,000-square-foot soft play jungle gym tower for kids 4-10 years old with multiple climbing and exploring opportunities. More than 20 attractions are featured at Thrillz Atlanta. (Courtesy of Thrillz Atlanta) 2. It’s entertainment for everyone Thrillz Atlanta is an experience meant for people of all ages, from toddlers up to adults. Experiences like the climbing wall, rolling barrels (an obstacle course with spinning logs and barrels) and the zip line are all open to riders 6 years and older, as well as trampolines and inflatable sports courts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thrillz Indoor Adventure & Amusement Parks (@thrillzparks) For guests 50 inches or taller seeking a more adrenaline-filled experience, the Rush 360 is a pendulum ride that spins around as it goes upside down, similar to the pirate ship rides found at a carnival. The toddler zone is a play area designed for kids 0 to 4 years old. Parents who need a break from the fun can hang out in the parent lounge with Wi-Fi and TVs. Thrillz Atlanta, an adrenaline-packed adventure park, offers a virtual reality ride that places guests into a Monster Jam show. (Courtesy of Thrillz Atlanta) 3. Virtual reality rides play a role Cannon said innovation in family entertainment is important to the Thrillz brand, and that includes incorporating virtual reality into the rides.

The Grave Digger monster truck racing experience brings guests into a Monster Jam show using virtual reality. Participants will enter the full-size truck inside Thrillz, strap on virtual reality goggles and experience a simulation of what it feels like to be inside of a Monster Jam show, Cannon said. A second virtual reality ride includes a roller coaster with an option for a 360-degree upside-down flip, depending on the rider’s height. Thrillz Atlanta features a VR roller coaster with an option for a 360-degree upside-down flip. (Courtesy of Thrillz Atlanta) 4. Digital wristbands track your play Another innovation includes a “smart wrist band” for customers to wear in the park through a partnership with Intelliplay, a guest engagement platform for family entertainment venues. The smart bracelet system lets attendees see how much time is left on their stay, and it “gamifies” the experience, Cannon said, by showing leaderboards on various rides that display how many times you’ve gone down a slide, or how many jumps on a trampoline. It tracks where the customers go throughout the park, “and it allows us to see what elements at the park are the most popular. What age groups and types of customers are gravitating toward different things,” Cannon said.

“We’re really able to understand and quantify what’s the most impactful and successful and popular at our parks,” she added. Thrillz really blew up across social media as people were drawn to its true “adrenaline-packed experience,” says Caroline “CC” Cannon, the Thrillz's VP of strategic growth. (Courtesy of Thrillz Atlanta) 5.How much will Thrillz Atlanta cost? Thrillz Atlanta offers various packages depending on age, length of stay and day of the week, plus ride-specific bundles. There’s an Adventure Package that includes access to the trampolines, mega slides, sports courts and airbag obstacles starting at $25 per person for an hour of play Mondays-Thursdays and $30 per person for an hour Fridays-Sundays. The Amusement Package is priced on a per ride basis for the carnival and virtual reality rides. It starts at $10 for one ride and goes up to $38 for five rides Monday-Thursday, and $10 for one ride to $46 for five rides Friday-Sunday. The Adventure Amusement Bundle is a combination of both rides and timed play with access to trampolines, slides, sports courts and airbag obstacles, plus two to four carnival and VR rides. This package starts at $37 for an hour and two rides Mondays-Thursdays and $45 Fridays-Sundays.