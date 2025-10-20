Georgia Entertainment Scene Hulu tackles Murdaugh murders with big-budget series shot in Atlanta Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette lead this prestige true crime drama. Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette as Alex and Maggie Murdaugh in the Hulu limited series "Murdaugh: Death in the Family." (Hulu)

The Murdaugh family murders were tailor-made to be recounted in multiple formats. So far, the details have been replayed in a true crime podcast, a documentary, a Lifetime movie — and now a scripted miniseries. Hulu commissioned the eight-episode limited series "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" and shot it largely in metro Atlanta earlier this year. The first three episodes debuted last week, chronicling the downfall of a wealthy, well-connected South Carolina family with well-regarded actor Jason Clarke as the charmingly manipulative Alex Murdaugh and Patricia Arquette as his kind, supportive wife Maggie. The 2021 murder of Maggie Murdaugh and the couple's younger son Paul made national headlines, and investigators eventually pegged Alex Murdaugh as the culprit. A judge sentenced Murdaugh to two life sentences for the murders in 2023. He also was sentenced to 40 years in prison for federal financial crimes last year.

Clarke does his best to inject humanity into Alex Murdaugh, an attorney whose privileges have shielded him from consequences his entire life. But Murdaugh's connections and charisma can take him only so far as he desperately tries to keep his marriage together while hiding financial malfeasance, nursing an opiate addiction and keeping his son out of prison for boating under the influence in a 2019 accident that led to the death of teenager Mallory Beach. "You start to realize what's going on underneath this man is a mountain of lies that changes what he finds important," said Clarke, a veteran Australian actor who gained considerable weight and learned a convincing South Carolinian drawl for the part. As Murdaugh staved off impending doom, Clarke noted, "like a lot of men in his situation, he didn't take responsibility for what he did. He decided to take the ship down with him." While there was no shortage of footage and coverage of Alex Murdaugh, Arquette had a more challenging role filling in the blanks about Maggie Murdaugh, who comes across as both sweet and susceptible to being gaslit by her husband's frequent whining about victimhood.

Patricia Arquette, left, and Jason Clarke star as Maggie and Alex Murdaugh in the limited series "Murdaugh: Death in the Family." (Daniel Delgado Jr./Hulu via AP) Johnny Berchtold plays the couple's son as a spoiled teen with no direction in life. The guilt over Beach's death weighs on him even as his father keeps telling him to move on. "Paul's coping mechanisms were really intense," Berchtold said. One scene in the show, which may or may not be true, has Paul goad a stranger to hit him because he felt like he deserved it. Before his father murdered him, Paul Murdaugh in the series appeared to be moving in a positive direction, making his death even more tragic. "We aren't trying to excuse what he did but to understand it," Berchtold said. "That's the vibe." "Murdaugh" also paints a tragic figure in older son Buster Murdaugh, who was dogged with unfounded rumors regarding another death and ended up with two dead family members and a disgraced father in prison. Writer and producer Michael D. Fuller said compared with previous projects, "we have the benefit of the most hindsight of any exploration of this story. We had the most information to go on … If there is a real tragedy to the story, it's Buster Murdaugh and we wanted to capture that element and dynamic." Will Harrison, the actor who played Buster Murdaugh, said he "for a long time carried the weight of the legacy of his family. Now he has to deal with the legacy devolving into what it is today." Johnny Berhtold, left, as Paul Murdaugh and Will Harrison as Buster Murdaugh in Hulu's "Murdaugh: Death in the Family." (Hulu)

The story, which covers about seven hours of airtime, could have gone four seasons, Fuller said. "It's so sprawling," he said. "Every time you turned around, there was another captivating detail or person. We only had eight episodes so we had to make choices" that condensed the storyline. For instance, the Hulu series moved the accidental death of the Murdaughs' beloved housekeeper Gloria Satterfield so it happened after the boating incident instead of before. This way, viewers could get to know her better without shifting the time frame. "We were inspired by what we learned about her in the research," Fuller said. "We wanted to keep her alive in that respect so we'd feel the loss of her more emotionally compelling." The producers, who used Assembly Studios in Doraville as home base for many indoor scenes, had no problem finding exterior locations in metro Atlanta for most of what they needed for the series, which shot from March through June. Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton masqueraded as a fancy resort in the Bahamas. Stone Mountain Park was the site where Alex Murdaugh's father Randolph (Gerald McRaney) was feted. Lake Lanier was used for the boating accident.