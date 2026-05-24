The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Northeast Trail

The Atlanta Beltline’s Northeast Trail is entirely paved and offers a particularly lush walk as it runs the length of Piedmont Park, past the Atlanta Botanical Garden and behind the Ansley Mall development.
This stretch of the Beltline features wildflowers, dense tree canopies and residential areas. As a result, there aren’t as many restaurants that connect directly to the Beltline, but there are still some great places to stop for a bite to eat.
The Northeast Trail ends somewhat abruptly in the Armour neighborhood, just after passing under I-85. A future segment of the Northeast Trail will eventually connect Mayson Street to the end of Kinsey Court in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood. But for now, from north to south, the existing 2.1-mile trail runs from Mayson Street toMonroe Drive at Piedmont Park.
Walkers, bikers and skaters will pass under I-85, where street art decorates either side of the tunnel, then move on past the back of Ansley Golf Club and all the way south to the busy Monroe Drive and 10th Street intersection, where the Northeast Trail meets the popular Eastside Trail.
For this guide, the trail has been broken down into two zones to group the restaurants that are closest to each other.
Atlanta Beltline restaurant guides, section by section
Lewis Barbecue opened in December 2025 with a menu of Central Texas-style barbecue from pitmaster John Lewis and a variety of sides. (Olivia Wakim / AJC)
Ansley Mall Zone
Walking south from Mayson Street toward Piedmont Park, the Beltline Northeast Trail mostly passes green space until it reaches the Ansley Mall and the Ansley Square developments.
Lewis Barbecue: For Texas-style barbecue with generous portions of sides like mac and cheese, hatch green chile corn pudding and collards, head to this barbecue restaurant in Ansley Mall with an adjacent bar from famed pitmaster John Lewis. Lewis Barbecue and Bar Lewis are both directly attached to the Northeast Beltline by a bridge, so it’s easy to order food at the outdoor window, or sit inside for a longer meal.
Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Monday.
Ansley Mall: The rest of Ansley Mall is accessible via a covered walkway that leads into the development. There are several other restaurants available here, including Southern restaurant Bantam & Biddy, Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli, Vinny’s N.Y. Pizza & Grill and Chopt Creative Salad Co.
1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
Atlanta Eagle: This iconic Atlanta nightclub has been around for more than 35 years and relocated to the Ansley Square Shopping Center about three years ago. The leather bar backs up to the Northeast Beltline and can be accessed via a nearby ramp.
Open 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. Fridays, 1 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m.-midnight Sundays.
Bangkok Thai Restaurant: This Thai restaurant is next door to the Atlanta Eagle and also backs up to the Northeast Beltline. It’s been operating in Atlanta since 1977 and serves a menu of Thai street food and other offerings like pad kee mao, crab fried rice, basil duck and cocktails.
Open 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Ansley Square Shopping Center: The rest of the shopping center is home to several bars open late, including Oscar’s Bar and Felix Atlanta, and Su’s Chinese Cuisine, which is open until 3 and 4 a.m.
Open 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
1512 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Atlanta skyline at the Beltline Northeast Trail on November 21, 2022
Piedmont Park zone
From Ansley Square Shopping Center, the trail winds past residential areas, the Legacy Fountain Splash Pad and Piedmont Dog Park, all of which can be accessed via detours that branch off the Beltline. Pedestrians won’t run across other food and drink options until reaching the southernmost point of the Northeast Trail at Monroe Drive, which then connects to the popular and crowded Eastside Trail.
Park Tavern: This sports bar overlooks Piedmont Park and offers ample outdoor seating, making it ideal for warm weather. More than 25 TVs will be playing the latest sports, and a full bar and a food menu features wings, sandwiches, tacos, burgers and house favorites like a loaded mac and cheese bowl.
Open 4:30 p.m.-midnight on the weekdays and 11 a.m.-midnight on the weekends
Stroll Coffee y Snacks: In this repurposed silver airstream, find a few outdoor tables and a menu of espresso drinks, matcha and tea. A pastry case offers baked goods for a quick snack, and on the weekends, Chispas Mobile Snack Cart sells Latin snacks.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.