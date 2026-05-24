Food & Dining The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Northeast Trail With fewer options than other sections, there are still great places to eat near Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park. Woman walking baby in stroller and admiring piano at Beltline Northeast Trail on November 21, 2022

By Olivia Wakim 34 minutes ago Share

The Atlanta Beltline’s Northeast Trail is entirely paved and offers a particularly lush walk as it runs the length of Piedmont Park, past the Atlanta Botanical Garden and behind the Ansley Mall development. This stretch of the Beltline features wildflowers, dense tree canopies and residential areas. As a result, there aren’t as many restaurants that connect directly to the Beltline, but there are still some great places to stop for a bite to eat.

The Northeast Trail ends somewhat abruptly in the Armour neighborhood, just after passing under I-85. A future segment of the Northeast Trail will eventually connect Mayson Street to the end of Kinsey Court in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood. But for now, from north to south, the existing 2.1-mile trail runs from Mayson Street to Monroe Drive at Piedmont Park. Walkers, bikers and skaters will pass under I-85, where street art decorates either side of the tunnel, then move on past the back of Ansley Golf Club and all the way south to the busy Monroe Drive and 10th Street intersection, where the Northeast Trail meets the popular Eastside Trail. For this guide, the trail has been broken down into two zones to group the restaurants that are closest to each other. Atlanta Beltline restaurant guides, section by section The Eastside Trail: The most popular (and crowded) section of the Atlanta Beltline The Southeast Trail: A quieter, but still popular, section of the Beltline with good restaurant options

Lewis Barbecue opened in December 2025 with a menu of Central Texas-style barbecue from pitmaster John Lewis and a variety of sides. (Olivia Wakim / AJC)