Food & Dining

The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Northeast Trail

With fewer options than other sections, there are still great places to eat near Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park.
Woman walking baby in stroller and admiring piano at Beltline Northeast Trail on November 21, 2022
Woman walking baby in stroller and admiring piano at Beltline Northeast Trail on November 21, 2022
By
34 minutes ago

The Atlanta Beltline’s Northeast Trail is entirely paved and offers a particularly lush walk as it runs the length of Piedmont Park, past the Atlanta Botanical Garden and behind the Ansley Mall development.

This stretch of the Beltline features wildflowers, dense tree canopies and residential areas. As a result, there aren’t as many restaurants that connect directly to the Beltline, but there are still some great places to stop for a bite to eat.

The Northeast Trail ends somewhat abruptly in the Armour neighborhood, just after passing under I-85. A future segment of the Northeast Trail will eventually connect Mayson Street to the end of Kinsey Court in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood. But for now, from north to south, the existing 2.1-mile trail runs from Mayson Street to Monroe Drive at Piedmont Park.

Walkers, bikers and skaters will pass under I-85, where street art decorates either side of the tunnel, then move on past the back of Ansley Golf Club and all the way south to the busy Monroe Drive and 10th Street intersection, where the Northeast Trail meets the popular Eastside Trail.

For this guide, the trail has been broken down into two zones to group the restaurants that are closest to each other.

Atlanta Beltline restaurant guides, section by section

The Eastside Trail: The most popular (and crowded) section of the Atlanta Beltline

The Southeast Trail: A quieter, but still popular, section of the Beltline with good restaurant options

Lewis Barbecue opened in December 2025 with a menu of Central Texas-style barbecue from pitmaster John Lewis and a variety of sides. (Olivia Wakim / AJC)
Lewis Barbecue opened in December 2025 with a menu of Central Texas-style barbecue from pitmaster John Lewis and a variety of sides. (Olivia Wakim / AJC)

Ansley Mall Zone

Walking south from Mayson Street toward Piedmont Park, the Beltline Northeast Trail mostly passes green space until it reaches the Ansley Mall and the Ansley Square developments.

Atlanta skyline at the Beltline Northeast Trail on November 21, 2022
Atlanta skyline at the Beltline Northeast Trail on November 21, 2022

Piedmont Park zone

From Ansley Square Shopping Center, the trail winds past residential areas, the Legacy Fountain Splash Pad and Piedmont Dog Park, all of which can be accessed via detours that branch off the Beltline. Pedestrians won’t run across other food and drink options until reaching the southernmost point of the Northeast Trail at Monroe Drive, which then connects to the popular and crowded Eastside Trail.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

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