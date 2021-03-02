Some workers want union at ‘Archer’ cartoon studio

The recent decision by Walt Disney Co. to close Connecticut-based Blue Sky Studios and lay off 450 people was an example of the danger, he said.

Workers want a contract that would provide more job security and more consistency in pay and benefits, said Garcia.

“I actually love my job,” she said. “It’s a great place to work, but that doesn’t preclude wanting a union.”

Around 100 workers have expressed interest and more than 80 have signed a request for union representation, organizers said.

The company did not respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s requests for comment.

If Floyd County Productions does not voluntarily recognize the union, employees can take the request to the National Labor Relations Board.

If the NLRB receives a petition from at least 30% of affected employees, officials could arrange for workers to vote on joining the union within several months.

The NLRB would certify the union, giving it the right to bargain with management, if the majority of employees approve of joining Communications Workers of America. The bargaining unit would include various kinds of artists, animators, IT folks, editors and systems engineers.

A CWA spokeswoman said the union represents about 8,200 workers in Georgia, many of them technicians working for AT&T.

The unionization campaign is unusual in Georgia, where the state has long recruited companies by touting a pro-business environment in which unions play a minor role. Moreover, the state has been particularly aggressive in cultivating the film industry with tax credits and other incentives.

About 3.9% of Georgia’s workers belong to unions, the third-smallest share among the states, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In California, 17.1% of workers are in unions.