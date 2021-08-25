OSHA proposes fine in worker death at Marietta company

OSHA cited the company for a number of violations, including an alleged failure to train employees on operating powered industrial trucks safely and not inspecting or removing faulty forklifts from service.

However, Alex Liu, company president, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the worker had been trained and warned repeatedly about the need to wear a harness that would keep him from falling. “He had been warned more than once.”

Moreover, at the time of the incident, a Saturday morning, the worker was intoxicated, Liu alleged.

In addition to being without a harness, the worker did not follow other safety procedures, using the wrong equipment to lift him toward the higher racks, Liu said.

Kitchen & Bath Solutions imports kitchen cabinets and similar items, selling them wholesale in the United States. It is family owned.

The incident happened when only a handful of the company’s 20 employees were in the facility, including only one supervisor, Liu said. “This was overtime work.”

Liu complained that the OSHA investigation was inadequate. Officials did not interview any of the supervisors at the site, he said. “How do they arrive at a decision without even talking to us?”

The company received written notification of OSHA’s conclusion earlier this week, Liu said.

According to OSHA, the company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.