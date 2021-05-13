Metro Atlantans struggle to find gas despite pipeline restart

The day after Colonial Pipeline relaunched most of its fuel system, finding gas in metro Atlanta was still a scavenger hunt and getting more difficult.
Prices at metro Atlanta gas pumps continued to rise and most stations were still without gasoline or diesel fuels late in the morning, according to the app GasBuddy.
The crowdsourced platform reported the percentage of metro Atlanta stations being without fuel ticked up to 69%, slightly higher than late Wednesday afternoon. Just under 50% of Georgia stations were in the same predicament, also a bit worse than yesterday afternoon.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in metro Atlanta hit $3.01, up 8 cents from Wednesday and up 30 cents from last week, GasBuddy said. The average for Georgia overall was $2.95, a bump of 4 cents from a day ago and 23 cents from a week ago.
AAA reported Atlanta’s current gas price average is $3.05, 27 cents higher than this time last week.
On Wednesday evening, Alpharetta-based Colonial announced the restart of the flow of fuel after a ransomware attack led to its shutdown on Friday. Its lines from Texas refineries to the Eastern Seaboard supply 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. On Thursday morning, Colonial said fuel delivery had resumed to most of its markets, and it showed its major lines to Atlanta and through Georgia were operational.
The private company said it expects all of its markets will be receiving fuel by midday. But Colonial earlier warned that it could take several days for the supply chain to return to normal and that some areas might have intermittent service during the start-up period.
“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters wrote in an email. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”