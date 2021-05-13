Metro Atlantans struggle to find gas despite pipeline restart

On Wednesday evening, Alpharetta-based Colonial announced the restart of the flow of fuel after a ransomware attack led to its shutdown on Friday. Its lines from Texas refineries to the Eastern Seaboard supply 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. On Thursday morning, Colonial said fuel delivery had resumed to most of its markets, and it showed its major lines to Atlanta and through Georgia were operational.

The private company said it expects all of its markets will be receiving fuel by midday. But Colonial earlier warned that it could take several days for the supply chain to return to normal and that some areas might have intermittent service during the start-up period.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters wrote in an email. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”