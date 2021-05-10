Metro Atlanta gasoline supplies not a problem, yet

In metro Atlanta, GasBuddy logged the price of a gallon at about $2.83, an increase of nearly 8 cents from the day before. And the company turned on its app’s “fuel availability tracker” feature for the Southeastern states, including Georgia, that it thinks might become the most impacted.

Retailers have been trying to line up alternative supplies for gasoline, including the possibility of buying fuel that is barged into Jacksonville, according to Angela Holland, the president of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores. She said retailers have outlasted pipeline shutdowns in the past and she predicted shortages would be limited locally if consumers don’t panic. One plus: Local driving and gasoline consumption have remained lower than normal during the pandemic, Holland said.

Jet fuel carried by Colonial is used at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. On Monday, the airport said it has yet to be affected and that it and airlines are coordinating with additional suppliers to augment the airport’s fuel inventory.

— Staff writer Kelly Yamanouchi contributed to this article.