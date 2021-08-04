Medical tech company Intuitive to add 1,200 jobs in Gwinnett County

The company, which is based in Sunnyvale, makes the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical systems and Ion bronchoscopy system. The former has been used in millions of surgical procedures, according to the company.

In a press release issued by the state, Intuitive Chief Executive Officer Gary Guthart said the company “needs a highly educated, committed, and diverse workforce; quality infrastructure; and the right geography to meet the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical technologies.”

He added, “We are committed to hiring a diverse and inclusive workforce as we expand our presence in Georgia.”

The company said it will hire for jobs in manufacturing, production, distribution, engineering, sales, training, and customer service. It said it will post the positions on its corporate website as they become available.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a release that “The Peach State continues to attract world-renowned companies like Intuitive, and this huge investment coming to the new Peachtree Corners campus will benefit hundreds of hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta.”

A spokeswoman for the state said in an email that because the project is an active one, she could not comment on how much the company is expected to receive in government economic development incentives.

Katie Kirkpatrick, the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s chief executive, said Intuitive’s presence will strengthen the area’s existing cluster of biopharmaceutical, health information technology and medical device companies.