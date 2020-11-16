Home Depot to buy HD Supply

Vinings-based Home Depot is the largest company based in Georgia, with revenues of more than $112 billion a year. It has more than 400,000 employees.

The companies plan to complete the deal by the end of January, with Home Depot buying outstanding shares of HD Supply at $56 per share.

Bloomberg News had reported earlier this month that executives at Lowes were talking with HD Supply about a possible merger. Gorman declined to comment on those reports.

North Carolina-based Lowes is Home Depot’s chief rival.

Shares of Home Depot stock have risen from a low of $152.15 in March to close at $277.36 on Friday. On Monday, Home Depot shares were up $1.63 at mid-day.

HD Supply hit a low of $23.20 a share in March before starting a long climb. On Friday, HD Supply stock closed at $44.81 a share.

Home Depot is slated to announce its quarterly earnings Tuesday morning.

Home Depot has been one of the standout corporate performers during the pandemic, benefiting from a surge of do-it-yourself home repairs by people spending more time around the house, but also from an increased use of online ordering.