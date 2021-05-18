Home Depot profits get another pandemic boost

Fueled by a pandemic surge in renovations and homebuilding, the Vinings-based company nearly doubled its net earnings during the quarter, from $2.2 billion in the same period last year to $4.1 billion.

The company, which sells to both professionals and do-it-yourselfers, has effectively managed “the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects,” Chief Executive Craig Menear said in a written statement. “Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start.”