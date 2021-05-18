Home Depot profits get another pandemic boost

The Home Depot on Tuesday reported sales of $37.5 billion for the first quarter, up nearly one-third from a year earlier as the company blew past analyst’s expectations.
Fueled by a pandemic surge in renovations and homebuilding, the Vinings-based company nearly doubled its net earnings during the quarter, from $2.2 billion in the same period last year to $4.1 billion.
The company, which sells to both professionals and do-it-yourselfers, has effectively managed “the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects,” Chief Executive Craig Menear said in a written statement. “Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start.”
The company late Monday changed its policy for mask-wearing in its stores, lifting that requirement for customers and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The eased mask rules do not apply in places where residents are required by state or local ordinances to wear masks, spokeswoman Sara Gorman said.
“Masks are still encouraged for those who aren’t fully vaccinated, and we’ll keep safety measures in place like enhanced cleaning and social distancing,” she added.
Home Depot revenues (in billions of dollars)
For quarter ending:
4/30/2021, $37.5
1/31/2021, $32.3
10/31/2020, $33.5
7/31/2020, $38.1
4/30/2020, $28.3
1/31/2020, $25.8
10/31/2019, $27.2
7/31/2019, $30.8
4/30/2019, $26.4
Sources: The Home Depot, Macrotrends
