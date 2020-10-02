X

Home Depot names Edward Decker president, chief operating officer

Home Depot names Ted Decker president and chief operating officer

By Michael E. Kanell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Home Depot named Edward “Ted” Decker president and chief operating officer, one of several management changes at the giant retailer.

Decker, who has been with the company for two decades, has been executive vice president of merchandising since 2014 and will assume his new role Monday.

Craig Menear, chairman and chief executive of the $110 billion-a-year company, currently also holds the position of president. The role of chief operating officer has not previously existed at Home Depot.

In a statement Friday, Menear praised Decker as “an incredible leader who has enhanced our competitiveness and interconnected strategy by blending the art and science of retail.”

Menear said Decker’s promotion and other high-level management changes will strengthen strategic leadership and operational efficiency, “while I continue to focus over the next few years on the long-term growth and strategic positioning of the company.”

The 2,294-store company, with headquarters in Vinings, also made the following management announcements Friday:

-- Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of U.S. stores and international operations.

-- Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising.

-- Michael Rowe, president of Home Depot Canada, a role currently held by Kinnaird.

-- Richard McPhail, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer, will also assume responsibility for the company’s corporate strategy and strategic business development.

Home Depot’s quarterly revenues, (in billions)

2020

2nd Quarter: $38.1

1st Quarter: $28.3

2019

4th Quarter: $25.8

3rd Quarter: $27.2

2nd Quarter: $30.8

1st Quarter: $26.4

Source: Home Depot, MacroTrends

