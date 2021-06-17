Georgia jobless rate dips, but mixed message on growth

That means about 211,000 Georgians will stop getting unemployment payments altogether. About 58,000 others will keep their state benefits but lose a $300-a-week federal subsidiary. The programs expire in September, but Georgia will stop disbursing federal funds June 26.

Butlers said he hears from many employers who have job openings they cannot fill, and that the state’s jobs site lists 233,000 positions with many employers willing to train new hires.

If the share of people working were the same as pre-pandemic, 45,000 more people would have jobs, he said. “We need to see our labor force increase dramatically.”

Critics say benefits are only one of the causes for the shortfall. Some people are still worried about COVID-19. About 100,000 households in Georgia had children at home because of the pandemic, with many adults forgoing work or cutting hours to care for them, according to a recent Census Bureau survey.

And not all positions are as attractive as they appear.

Yolanda Gray of Alpharetta, who lost her job in retail at the start of the pandemic, said she’s been applying for jobs that pay decently only to find that the employer will not commit to 40 hours in a week.

“They are really hiring for part-time,” she said. “You go back to work, but you make less money. That’s the trick and that is why people like me aren’t working yet.”

The economy added 7,000 jobs last month, slightly less than its average for May in the decade before the pandemic. The sector with the strongest growth was health care and social assistance, which added 2,900 jobs. The sector that took the worst hit during the pandemic — accommodation and food services — added 1,500 jobs.

Overall, Georgia’s economy has added 424,000 jobs in the past 12 months, but remains shy of its pre-pandemic level by 185,400 jobs.

The state last week processed 22,524 jobless claims, virtually the same as the prior week. Many of those claims are people who have been out of work for a year and are required to reapply for benefits, officials said.

Georgia jobs increase/decrease

During May, 2021: 7,000

Since April, 2020: 424,100

Compared to Feb., 2020: -185,400

Georgia unemployed*

May, 2021: 211,717

April, 2020: 620,840

Feb., 2020: 179,769

Georgia unemployment* rate

May, 2021: 4.1%

April, 2020: 12.5%

Feb., 2020: 3.5%

Georgia’s weekly claims for jobless benefits

Average, March: 28,436

Average, April: 33,288

Average, May: 25,853

Highest, pre-pandemic: 41,522 (Jan. 10, 2009)

Highest, during pandemic: 390,132 (April 4, 2020)

Average, pre-pandemic year: 5,548

Last week: 22,524

*Includes only adults looking for a job

Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Department of Labor